Alice, world's first all-electric aircraft completes maiden flight; See pics
UPDATED : Sep 30 2022, 16:22 IST
Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, successfully completed the maiden flight of its zero-emission Alice aircraft. This flight's eight-minute journey gave a glimpse of the future of travel and went down into history as it achieved a major milestone in electric aviation.
Scripting history in electric aviation, Eviation Aircraft's Alice, the world's first all-electric commuter aircraft', successfully completed its first flight in US. Credit: AFP Photo
Alice, a battery-powered nine-seater aeroplane, took off from Grant County International Airport, flying for eight minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet. Credit: AFP Photo
This flight is a true game-changer by enabling long-distance air transport for the first time with zero emissions. Credit: AFP Photo
This trailblazing flight provided Eviation with invaluable data to further optimise the aircraft for commercial production. Credit: AFP Photo
The electric airplane was propelled by two electric motors spinning two propellers near the tail, with energy from 8,000 pounds of batteries. Credit: AFP Photo
On a single charge, Alice can fly 650 miles (1,046 kilometres) at 10,000 feet with a cruising speed of 276 miles per hour. Credit: AFP Photo
In comparison to light jets or high-end turboprops, Alice significantly reduces noise and costs a fraction to operate per flight. Credit: AFP Photo
All-electric aircraft will make regional travel more economically and environmentally sustainable for businesses and consumers. Credit: AFP Photo
Alice is available in three variants including a nine-passenger commuter, an elegant and sophisticated six-passenger executive cabin, and an eCargo version. Credit: AFP Photo
PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad
UPDATED : Sep 30 2022, 14:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 36th National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29. A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12.
PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 36th National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
The event was held at the world's largest stadium, at the Narendra Modi stadium. Credit: PTI Photo
The gala started with a brief show on Gujarat’s rich culture and its advancements on giant screens. Credit: AFP Photo
Several artists from across the country enthralled the crowd with captivating performances. Credit: PTI Photo
The sky was lit up with stunning fireworks. Credit: PTI Photo
Drone show on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Drone show on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, September 30, 2022: Best photos from the world
News in Pics, September 30, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 30 2022, 04:29 IST
Search and rescue personnel wade through the waters of a flooded neighbourhood as they search for survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors celebrate the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany. Credit: Reuters photo
Traffic makes its way past Radio City along a cross-street in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
Employees load a truck with the electronic voting machines that will be used to vote in the first round of the upcoming Brazilian presidential elections, in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters photo
The statue of late former US President Harry Truman, the country's 33rd president, is displayed at its unveiling, at the US Capitol rotunda in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
A man sits next to a graffiti of former Brazil's President and candidate for presidential election Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at his campaign headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the headquarters of Paraguay's Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), in Asuncion, Paraguay. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - September 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love.Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today. Lucky Colour: Ruby-red. Lucky Number: 7.
Libra: Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number 4.
Capricorn: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 1.
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
5 temples in Karnataka to visit during Navratri
5 temples in Karnataka to visit during Navratri
Sri Sharadamba Temple: An 8th-century temple founded by Sri Adi Shankaracharya, Sri Sharadamba Temple is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati and is located in the holy town of Sringeri in Karnataka. Navaratri festival is celebrated on a grand scale every year for 11 days and devotees in large numbers throng the temple to seek blessings. Credit: www.sringeri.net
Kollur Mookambika Temple: Located in the Udupi District of Karnataka, the Kollur 'Shree Kshntram' is one among the seven abodes of Salvation, in the creation of Parashurama. Devi Mookambike is worshipped here as the Goddess Shakthi. Thousands of devotees visit the temple to find solace, and relief from their problems, pains and difficulties. On Vijayadashami, thousands of devotees perform the Aksharabhyasa Seva at the Saraswathi Mandap. Credit: www.kollurmookambika.org
Chamundeshwari Temple: This temple is situated on the top of Chamundi Hills about 13 kms from Mysuru. It is dedicated to Goddess Shakti and is about 13 kms from Mysuru. Credit: https://chamundeshwaritemple.in
Yellamma Temple, Saundatti: Yellamma temple is a temple dedicated to Goddess Renuka and is situated about 475 kms from Bengaluru. Credit: www.karnataka.com
Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple: Considered as one of the holiest temples in Karnataka, Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple draws a large number of devotees, especially during the Navratri. Located on the banks of the Sharavati River, people offer prayers to goddess Chowdeshwari seeking good health, wealth and prosperity in life. Credit: http://sigandurchowdeshwari.com