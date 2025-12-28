Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Unnao rape victim, family protest at Jantar Mantar

Demanding stricter accountability from authorities, the victim, who was present during the protest, said that their family should be provided more security.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 14:54 IST
India NewsDelhiUnnao

Follow us on :

Follow Us