Amarnath cloudburst: Search & rescue operations in full swing
After a cloudburst incident was reported near the holy cave area of Amarnath which reportedly claimed sixteen lives and the toll is expected to go up. Over 15,000 are feared stranded and the Army has paced up its search and rescue operations.
In a major peacetime rescue operation, the Indian Army has deployed men and machinery including latest equipment to rescue the Amarnath pilgrims who were injured in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain. Credit: Reuters Photo
The rescue team rushed to the site as soon as they got the information about casualties in the cloudburst, an Army official said. Credit: Twitter/ChinarcorpsIA
Reportedly, nine surveillance detachments with handheld thermal imagers, night vision devices and other gadgets were deployed for the search operations. Credit: BSF
Giving details of the evacuations, the official said the search, rescue and medical effort continued at daybreak. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pilgrims return to their base camp a day after the cloudburst, at Baltal in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Army personnel carry out rescue work a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: Indian Army
Army personnel carry out rescue work a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine in J&K. Credit: Indian Army
Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha visits SKIMS hospital to enquire about health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday's cloudburst at Amarnath. Credit: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK
Army personnel offer food to pilgrims a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine in J&K. Credit: Indian Army
Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees, angry protestors take over his official residence
Thousands of irate anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday stormed into embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.
Thousands of irate anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka stormed into embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators protest inside the President's House, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
The angry protestors demanded his resignation over the nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Credit: Reuters Photo
At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters. Credit: Reuters Photo
The anti-government protests in April forced the resignation of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of President Rajapaksa, in May. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters who climbed the walls of the President’s House are now occupying it without damaging any property or indulging in acts of violence. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators celebrate after entering the President's House during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
Earlier, the police fired tear gas at two access roads to the President’s House -- Chatham Street and Lotus Road, but the defiant protesters continued unabated. Credit: AFP Photo
The organisers of the movement ‘Whole country to Colombo’ said people were walking from the suburbs to join the protesters at Colombo Fort. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 9, 2022
Aries | Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest | Lucky Colour: Lime-Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Mahlagha Jaberi's pics go viral!
It is said that each person has six lookalikes in the world and it seems Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger has been found in Iranian-American fashion model Mahlagha Jaberi. Here are some pictures that prove her striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai.
It is said that each person has at six lookalikes in the world and it seems Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger has been found in Iranian-American fashion model Mahlagha Jaberi. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Mahlagha’s pictures are breaking the internet for her uncanny resemblance with Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Jaberi is a well-known model in Iran and has walked the ramp for several designers. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Jaberi also walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival in 2021 and 2022. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Jaberi, who boasts millions of followers on social media, has been the talk of the world and netizens can't stop talking about the uncanny resemblance between the two. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Ever since the resemblance between the two was pointed out, social media is buzzing with people expressing their amazement. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Many claimed that she is the spitting image of Aishwarya Rai. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Meanwhile, Twitter users got excited and soon started talking about the similarities between the two stars. Credit: Instagram/mahlaghajaberi
Newly-elected Rajya Sabha members take oath: See Pics
As many as 27 of the 57 members elected to the Rajya Sabha during the recent polls took oath owing allegiance to the Constitution to commence their terms as members of the Council of States.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Sant Balbir Singh also known as Eco Baba takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Baburam Nishad takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Darshana Singh takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
AIADMK R Dharmar takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
Sulata Deo of BJD takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Sumitra Valmiki takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Radha Mohan Das Agarwal takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Telangana BJP leader K Laxman takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Mithilesh Kumar takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Satish Chandra Dubey takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader Kavita Patidar takes oath as a Rajya Sabha member, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Vivek Tankha signs the register after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo