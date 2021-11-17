Amid rising Covid cases, China begins vaccinating children as young as 3 years
China started inoculating children as young as 3 years old amid the rising Covid cases. China has fully vaccinated nearly 76% of its population. The vaccination drive comes as a part of China taking new clampdown measures to try to stamp out the small outbreaks. Here are some pictures of Chinese children getting the Covid-19 vaccines.
- 1 /11
Amid rising Covid cases, China begins vaccinating children as young as 3 years
- 2 /11
A medical worker administers a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease to a kindergarten child at a hospital in Chongqing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Children being vaccinated against the Covid-19 at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan in Chongqing in southwest China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
A child gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan in Chongqing in southwest China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Children gather up at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan, China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Children arrive to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Wuhan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Children receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Wuhan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Medical workers administer vaccine against the coronavirus disease for children, in Shanghai, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka's 'crush' Rukmini Vasanth stuns in these pictures!
Rukmini Vasanth is the latest sensation in showbiz who is making waves on the internet for her alluring pictures. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry made a sizzling debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy – Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, helmed by MG Srinivas. While the actor has proved her mettle in acting in Sandalwood, she has become the ‘crush’ of Karnataka in a short span and continues to floor everyone with her enigmatic charisma. Here we take a look at some of her stylish pictures.
- 1 /10
Karnataka's crush Rukmini Vasanth stuns in these pics!
- 2 /10
Sandalwood star Rukmini looks regal in saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 3 /10
Rukmini works her charm in a floral orange dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 4 /10
Rukmini spills sass in a maxi dress in this sun-kissed picture. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 5 /10
Actress Rukmini shared this mesmerizing picture with fans on social media. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 6 /10
Rukmini aces her fashion game in a shirt paired with denim shorts. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 7 /10
Rukmini aces the co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 8 /10
Rukmini looks graceful in a silk saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 9 /10
Rukmini redefines elegance in a purple dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 10 /10
Rukmini looks drop dead gorgeous in this black and white photo. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics: Railway Ministry unveils POD rooms at Mumbai station
On Wednesday, the Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share photographs of their latest attraction at the Mumbai Central station - POD rooms.
In the post, it said the rooms were ideal for those 'travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour'.
- 1 /5
In pics: Railway Ministry unveils POD rooms at Mumbai station
- 2 /5
The Railway Ministry, on its Twitter page, shared photographs of the new POD rooms at the Mumbai Central station. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 3 /5
The rooms are ideal for 'travelling by train on a short business trip', the Ministry said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 4 /5
It is also great for 'taking a group of students on a tour', it said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 5 /5
The POD rooms were made in order to keep journeys 'comfortable and easy'. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
15 Award-winning pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world – The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 has concluded and the winners of this year’s competition have been announced. Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Check out this year's award-winning photographs!
- 1 /16
15 Award-winning pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
- 2 /16
Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Credit: Ken Jensen/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 3 /16
Affinity Photo People's Choice Award went to photographer John Speirs for this photograph titled 'I guess summer's over'. Credit: John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 4 /16
Photographer Arthur Trevino bagged the 'Land Award' for his photo titled 'Ninja Prairie Dog!' Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 5 /16
Singaporean photographer Chee Kee Teo was awarded 'Creatures Under the Water Award' for his amazing photo titled 'Time for school.' Credit: Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 6 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Andy Parkinson's photo titled 'Let's dance'. Credit: Andy Parkinson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 7 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Chu han lin's photo titled 'See who jumps high'. Credit: Chu han lin /Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 8 /16
Highly Commended Winner: David Eppley's photo titled 'Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle'. Credit: David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 9 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Gurumoorthy K's photo titled 'The Green Stylist'. Credit: Gurumoorthy K/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 10 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Jakub Hodan's photo titled 'Treehugger'. Credit: Jakub Hodan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 11 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Jan Piecha's photo titled 'Chinese whispers'. Credit: Jan Piecha/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 12 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Lea Scaddan's photo titled 'Missed'. Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 13 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Nicolas de VAULX's photo titled 'How do you get that damn window open?'. Credit: Nicolas de VAULX/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 14 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Pal Marchhart's photo titled 'Peekaboo'. Credit: Pal Marchhart/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 15 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Roland Kranitz's photo titled 'I got you'. Credit: Roland Kranitz /Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 16 /16
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award went to photographer Vicki Jauron for his spectacular clicks of an elephant enjoying a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon. Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Nov 17: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /6
Migrants clash with Polish law enforcement officers as they attempt to cross into Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
US journalist Danny Fenster (C) is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport. Fenster returns to the US after being released from prison in Myanmar after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a military court. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
A man kneels in front of the monument in memory of the victims of the 1973 student's uprising against the US-backed military junta at the Athens' polytechnic school. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Commuters ride along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Police officers stand guard in a field next to belongings during the evacuation by police forces of a camp occupied by homeless migrants in Grande-Synthe, Northern France. Credit: AFP Photo