Gadkari unveils Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses; See Pics
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, unveiled the pilot trial of MD15 buses and Prototype launch of M100 (100% Methanol). The event was organised by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) at Vidhana Soudha on March 12.
Gadkari unveils Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses; See Pics Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari introduced Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses on March 12. Credit: PTI Photo
The pilot trial of MD15 (diesel with 15 percent methanol) buses was held at Vidhana Soudha. Credit: PTI Photo
The project was carried out in partnership with BMTC, NITI Aayog, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Ashok Leyland. Credit: PTI Photo
BMTC will reportedly induct a total of 80 methanol-run buses for the pilot project. IOC will provide free diesel and methanol for three months for the pilot project. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the launch of the pilot trial of MD15 buses and prototype launch of M100 (100% Methanol) at Vidhanasoudha, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
