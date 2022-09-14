Hindi Diwas 2022: Comedians who rose to fame with comedy in Hindi
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 17:18 IST
Comedy | Kapil Sharma | Amit Tandon | Hindi Diwas | India News | Comedians | Prajakta Koli | bhuvan bam | Varun Grover |
On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we list comedians and content creators who rose to fame with their flair for comedy in Hindi and Hinglish language, tickling your funny bone.
- 1 /9
Hindi Diwas 2022: Comedians who rose to fame with comedy in Hindi
- 2 /9
Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is one of the comedians known for his 'desi' humour. If you are a follower of his show, you know that his USP is to speak even with his English-speaking guests in Hindi. This resulted in many of his guests speaking in Hindi even if they otherwise didn't. Credit: Instagram/kapilsharma
- 3 /9
Varun Grover: A stand-up comedian, writer, lyricist and poet, Varun Grover is the best man for most of these jobs. His command of the Hindi language has always been impeccable and his expertise in Hindi and Hindi literature can be seen in works such as 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' series among others. Credit: Instagram/vidushak
- 4 /9
Amit Tandon: Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon is a prime example of the difference in the taste of humour when the language is Hindi. Using his wife as his muse in sketches, Amit has always been supportive of presenting the language on a global platform. After the success of his first show in the USA in 2017, many organisers were open to having Hindi stand-up comedy. Credit: Instagram/amitandon17
- 5 /9
Bhuvan Bam: Social media is filled with monologues or rant videos in Hindi but it was Bhuvan Bam who was one of the first to start funny Hindi videos, also called 'vines'. Bhuvan's commentary on celebrity weddings and the latest viral concepts always tickles Indians' funny bone. Credit: Instagram/bhuvan.bam22
- 6 /9
Prajakta Koli: Prajakta Koli is among the top YouTubers who turned content creators who eventually made their presence as an actor in web series and films. She is known as 'Mostly sane' on social media. With most of the content in Hindi, she keeps it clean and simple. One of the reasons millions of people relate to her is because she keeps it real with the way she is off camera and the way she speaks Hindi, just like one of us. Credit: Instagram/mostlysane
- 7 /9
Mallika Dua: Be it anglicised Hindi or her famous Delhi style Hindi, Mallika Dua can surely win hearts and make people laugh. The daughter of one of the top journalists, late Vinod Dua, her flair for the language and comic timing is spot on. Credit: Instagram/mallikadua
- 8 /9
Zakir Khan: Some artists are hard to forget. It takes guts and determination to do comedy in Hindi in front of an English-speaking crowd and nail it, Zakir Khan does that and more. His Urdu-clad Hindi is smooth and effortless. He popularised his catchphrase 'sakht launda'. Credit: Instagram/zakirkhan_208
- 9 /9
Prashasti Singh: Among the top female comics in India, Prashasti doesn't just do comedy but also has her scripts in Hindi, making it relatable for her audience. She also appeared in Hindi shows like 'Hum Do Teen Chaar'. Credit: Instagram/prashastisingh
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 17:03 IST
Bengaluru news | BBMP | Demolition Drive | Karnataka News | Bengaluru rains | Bengaluru | rains |
In the aftermath of heavy rains leading to flood-like situations in Bengaluru, the demolition of apartments built illegally in different parts of the city is in full swing.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
- 2 /8
After the floods in Bengaluru in the past few days, BBMP has finally listed out buildings to be demolished. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
- 3 /8
BBMP was in full action as they targeted different areas in the city and demolished the illegal portions. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
- 4 /8
At Spice Garden Layout in Munnekolala, near Marathahalli, residents were tensed as BBMP demolished portions of compound walls, gates, or steps in front of the houses. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
- 5 /8
Under the jurisdiction of BBMP, the operation of clearing the encroachments of the Raj canal is actively going on and reportedly a total of 18 encroachments were cleared on September 13. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
- 6 /8
Eight JCB machines with the corporation engineers, revenue officers, marshals, and police personnel were there during the drive. Credit: B K Janardhan/DH Photo
- 7 /8
About 50 meters of encroachment have been cleared and the clearance operation is in process. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
- 8 /8
The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will continue in the coming days. Credit: B K Janardhan/ DH Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | The places with the fastest internet on Earth
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 16:17 IST
Technology News | Internet | World news | internet services |
Here we take a closer look at the ten fastest countries in the world in terms of average internet download speeds, according to the cable.co.uk broadband speed league 2022.
- 1 /11
In Pics | The places with the fastest internet on Earth. Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /11
Macau - 262.74 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Jersey - 256.59 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Iceland - 216.56 Mbps. Credit: kaboompics/Pexels
- 5 /11
Liechtenstein - 166.22 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Gibraltar - 159.90 Mbps. Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /11
Taiwan - 135.88 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Japan - 122.33 Mbps. Credit: Pexels/ready made
- 9 /11
France - 120.01 Mbps. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
The United States - 118.01 Mbps. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Singapore - 116.62. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 15:00 IST
Queen Elizabeth II | England | Buckingham Palace | World news | News | Royals |
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London on September 13 evening for a final night at Buckingham Palace before its journey to Westminster Hall on September 14 ahead of the state funeral on September 19.
- 1 /9
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh
- 2 /9
Pallbearers from the Queen's Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) place the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse, having removed it from the C-17 at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried in the royal hearse is seen leaving RAF Northolt in London, before being taken to Buckingham Palace. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
Crowds of Londoners lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal hearse as it was driven from the Royal Air Force base in the city’s west to the queen’s official residence. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
Since early Tuesday, people had flocked to the Mall, the road leading to the front of Buckingham Palace, and by the evening, thousands were lining the streets of the route from the air force base, wearing rain jackets or holding umbrellas as the royal hearse drove by. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Many held their phones in the air to capture a photo of the coffin, still draped in the royal standard of Scotland, in the illuminated hearse. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
A local holding a Union Jack flag and stands on a corner of Marble Arch as he waits to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse driving towards Buckingham Palace, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was finally taken into Buckingham Palace, where it will remain overnight in the Bow Room. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 14 2022, 06:28 ISTWorld news | Pakistan | Ukraine | United Kingdom | France | Myanmar |
- 1 /8
This photograph shows a view of destroyed churches in Bohorodychne village in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Pallbearers from the Queen's Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into a RAF C17 aircraft at Edinburgh airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Firefighters keep vigil during a wildfire in Saumos, in Bordeaux's western outskirts, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A labourer sleeps on a pile of cocunuts in wholesale market at the Yangon jetty in Yangon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
his handout photo obtained from the Oregon State Fire Marshal on September 13, 2022, shows the Cedar Creek fire in western Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A man steers his boat at Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
The sun sets behind a sunflower field near the Syrian town of Maarat Misrin. Credit: AFP Photo