In Pics | BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit areas in West Bengal
BJP president JP Nadda visited West Bengal after the violence allegedly perpetrated by Mamata Banerjee's party post the election results. He also visited the family members of the victims who were affected by the post-election violence.
(Image Credit: PTI)
- 1 /6
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal: See Pics
- 2 /6
BJP National President JP Nadda accompanied by party leaders meets post-poll violence victims at Sitala Tala Lane, Beliaghata Assembly, Kolkata.
- 3 /6
BJP National President JP Nadda visits family members of Abhijit Sarkar, who allegedly died in post-poll violence, in Kolkata.
- 4 /6
BJP National President JP Nadda accompanied by party leaders meets post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, Bengal.
- 5 /6
BJP National President JP Nadda meets family members of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal.
- 6 /6
BJP National President JP Nadda meets family members of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term in an unembellished function in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5. The ceremony was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(Image Credit: Amlan Paliwal)
- 1 /6
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
- 2 /6
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term in an unembellished function at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5.
- 3 /6
The ceremony was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- 4 /6
Mamata Banerjee signs the register after taking oath.
- 5 /6
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with Abhishek Banerjee as Mamata Banerjee looks on during the oath taking ceremony in Kolkata.
- 6 /6
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Gurudwara converted into Covid-19 vaccination centre in Canada
A gurudwara in Ontario, Canada has been converted into a pop-up vaccination clinic with support from Amazon Canada to vaccinate its people in the regions hit hard by COVID-19. The drive will operate between the hours of 12:00 pm – 08:00 pm from May 4 — 16.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
- 1 /8
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
- 2 /8
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 3 /8
A woman smiles for a photo before healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 4 /8
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 5 /8
A woman checks out after healthcare workers from Switch Health administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 6 /8
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 7 /8
A woman checks out after healthcare workers from Switch Health administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
- 8 /8
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mexico city metro overpass collapse kills 23, injures dozens
An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a full investigation, which raised questions about construction standards on a network used by millions every day. Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape.
- 1 /5
Mexico city metro overpass collapse kills 13, injures dozens
- 2 /5
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: Reuters
- 3 /5
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: May
- 4 /5
Emergency workers move an injured person on a stretcher at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico. Credit: AFP
- 5 /5
Police officers stand guard near the accident site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: Reuters
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, May 5: Best photos from across the world
- 1 /7
People take part in a march to protest against the government after an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Demonstrators take to the streets to protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A young Indigenous priest (C) surrounded by his clansmen during a festival at a village in Chishang township, Taitung county. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members pose for commemorative photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Historical T-34 tanks are seen on a bridge, with St. Basil’s Cathedral behind, after a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
The Dam Square is pictured during a ceremony marking the National Remembrance Day held without audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Amsterdam on May 4, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo