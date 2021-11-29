In Pics | Jay-Z to Stevie Wonder: Artists with most Grammy nominations
Nov 29 2021
grammys | grammy-nominated | Hollywood | Entertainment News |
Rapper Jay-Z recently created history when he became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The 'I Just Wanna Love U' hitmaker has been nominated 83 times, something that has helped him edge out the legendary Elvis Presley. Here is a look at the names who have secured the most number of nominations at the event since 1959.
In Pics | Jay-Z to Stevie Wonder: Artists with most Grammy nominations. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jay-Z | 83. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Paul McCartney | 81. Credit: Reuters Photo
Quincy Jones | 80. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Beyonce | 79. Credit: AFP Photo
Kanye West | 75. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Georg Solti | 74. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Allan Warren
Stevie Wonder | 74. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Albert Herring
News in Pics, Nov 29: Best pics from around the world
Nov 29 2021
People look out towards the Washington Monument down the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial. Credit: AFP Photo
Real Salt Lake players celebrate after defeating the Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs
Kristian Karlsson of Sweden serves against Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun of China during the men's doubles semifinals match of the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. Credit: AFP Photo
A horse is photographed in Tacande while the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt. Credit: Reuters Photo
Shoppers walk at the Ameyoko shopping district, where Tokyo’s biggest street food market is located. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man dressed as Santa Claus and a woman dressed as an angel pose for a photo during a Santa Claus General Assmbly at Tierpark in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 29, 2021
November 29, 2021
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 29, 2021
Aries | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.| Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere : gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it’s just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You’ve been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Lucky Colour: Off white | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Nov 28: Best pics from around the world
Nov 28 2021
US President Joe Biden walks with granddaughters Natalie (L) and Finnegan (R) to St. Mary, Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk inside Schiphol Airport after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chen Meng of China plays Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan (not pictured) in the women’s singles quarter finals during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals at George R, Brown Convention Center. Credit: USA Today Sports
Palmeiras' Gustavo Scarpa celebrates winning the Copa Libertadores with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants queue to get on a bus after accepting an offer from the Mexican government to leave a caravan bound for the US and obtain humanitarian visas to transit Mexican territory, in Huixtla, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
People walk next to Dior store decorated with Christmas illuminations in Paris France. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 28, 2021
November 28, 2021
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 28, 2021
Aries | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Anger or frustration lurks just below the surface, and temper tantrums possible today. Family relationships and domestic matters highlighted. Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | It is important to keep in touch with a loved one. A sudden windfall or gain could come your way. Time to renegotiate an old deal.| Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it’s just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You’ve been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.| Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.| Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly – let down your defences, as romance beckons.| Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capcricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.| Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.| Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.| Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay