An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a full investigation, which raised questions about construction standards on a network used by millions every day. Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape.