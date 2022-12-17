In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a tournament of highs and lows. Thus far, the competition has seen its share of upsets with some underdogs knocking out big names in the initial stages of the game. There have been flashes of individual brilliance, moments of euphoria and instances of wistful nostalgia for some football lovers as old idols retired from their international careers. With the final around the corner, here's a look at the best moments in the FIFA World Cup so far.
Saudi Arabia's upset of one of the World Cup favourites, Argentina, set the tone for the competition and gave underdogs hope that the glory was all for the taking. Morocco would go on to embody that in their historic run to the semi-finals. Here, Saudi Arabia celebrates in the match where they beat Messi and co. Credit: AFP Photo
Speaking of underdogs, Japan's run in the tournament was terrific, knocking out big names like Germany in their World Cup campaign. Here, Japanese players celebrate after winning a match against Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
While Messi started the World Cup campaign with a loss, Ronaldo was courting his own controversy, claiming to have headed a ball into the net, which later turned out to have been scored by teammate Bruno Fernandes. FIFA tech had to confirm the Portuguese hadn't scored the opener. Credit: AFP Photo
Football is as much a game of team effort as it is about individual talent. The 2022 World Cup has had plenty of players stepping up to the challenge like Cameroon's Aboubakar, who scored against Brazil and then got a red card from the referee for taking his shirt off. However, the player walked off the field with grace and the referee appreciated the sentiment as well. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil, the World Cup favourites, crashed out eventually, but not before some stunning displays from the likes of Richarlison. However, the South American nation's touching tribute to their legend - Pele - who has been having health problems, stands out in the tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
In a World Cup full of inspiring moments, Morocco managed to make history, going to the semis for the first time. The African nation conceded their first goal in the World Cup against France, and even then put on a valiant display before exiting. In their journey, Morocco managed to knock out heavyweights like Spain and Belgium. Here the Moroccan players react after being knocked out by France. Credit: Reuters Photo
In a game of highs and lows, many footballing greats saw their dreams come to an end. Among them is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose World Cup campaign ended in some controversy and a lot of heartbreak as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco. Here, Ronaldo is left in tears after the match. Credit: AFP Photo
Speaking of individual accomplishments, this World Cup has been one of the records for Olivier Giroud, who was likely not to start when Karim Benzema was fit. However, the Real Madrid forward's injury paved the way for the former Arsenal player, who managed to become France's all-time highest goalscorer with 52 goals this World Cup. Here Giroud celebrates his team's goal against Poland in the match which saw the 36-year-old reaching new heights. Credit: AFP Photo
While Ronaldo's World Cup exit is not the end of his international dreams, it was farewell for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The Croats knocked out favourites Brazil, only to concede three to Argentina. With that, one of the best midfielders of our time hangs up his international boots. Here, Modric waves to fans as he walks off the pitch in the game where Croatia were knocked out. Credit: Reuters Photo
It was the end of the line too for Luis Suarez as Uruguay crashed out on goal difference. Here, Suarez walks off dejected as his team exits the tournament. Credit: Reuters Photo
Speaking of endings, the little magician has said Sunday's game will be his last World Cup appearance. Lionel Messi - the man who arguably changed the landscape of footballing showed in the match against Croatia that despite his age, the old spark that distinguished Messi hasn't died. Here, he gets past Croatia's Josko Gvardiol - one of the most talked about defenders in the tournament - with the kind of ease that only the Argentinian can enjoy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to officiate a World Cup match, acting as the referee in the Germany-Costa Rica game. Credit: Reuters Photo
