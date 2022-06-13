In Pics | Peter Dinklage to Abdu Rozik, 5 most famous short men in the world
UPDATED : Jun 13 2022, 19:05 IST
Here we take a look at five famous people with short stature who received great heights with their pure hard work and dedication.
In Pics | 5 most famous short men in the world
Abdu Rozik – Born in Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik is touted as the ‘world’s smallest singer’. Born on September 3, 2003, Abdu is known for his rap songs worldwide. During his childhood, Rozik suffered from rickets and his parents couldn't get him treated due to financial issues which affected his appearance. At the age of 18, Rozik weighed a mere 17 kg and stands one meter tall. Credit: Instagram/abdu_rozik
Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage, famously known for playing Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' series suffered from a form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. The disease affected his growth and he stands 4.5 ft tall, with an average-sized head and torso but shorter than average limbs. Credit: Instagram/peterdinklage
Kruger Van Wyk - Kruger Van Wyk is one of the shortest cricketers in the history of cricket and his height is just 3 ft 9 in. Born in South Africa, Kruger is a wicketkeeper-batsman and had played professionally in South Africa and New Zealand, and at the club level in Scotland. In his cricketing career, he has played 9 Tests and 56 T20 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
Marcin Garuch – Polish footballer Marcin Garuch is widely regarded as the shortest player in Europe. He stands 5 ft and 1 inch tall and plays for a club named Miedz Legnica. He garnered much attention for his impeccable ability in mid-field. Despite being a flawless soccer player, he is yet to earn a national team call-up. Credit: Twitter/Serhijslabobije
Benito Juarez - Standing at 4 ft 6 inches, Mexican President Benito Juarez was reportedly the shortest world leader to date. He served as the 26th president of Mexico from 1858 until his death in office in 1872. Credit: Wikipedia
Congress workers detained amid protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
UPDATED : Jun 13 2022, 14:40 IST
Delhi police detained Congress leaders and workers from outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital where they had gathered for a proposed march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office with senior leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's scheduled appearance before the central agency.
Congress workers detained amid protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
Hours before Rahul Gandhi's scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case, the Congress workers who gathered for the march against the ED were detained from areas around the AICC office at Akbar Road in Delhi and taken to Mandir Marg police station. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police said that it has imposed Section 144 CrPC preventing the assembly of more than four people in the area asking them not to violate the law. Credit: PTI Photo
The police have also put up a poster of the order on the barricades outside the AICC office. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress activists were detained during a protest against the summoning of the party's president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Even the security around the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office has been beefed up ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled appearance for questioning in the National Herald case. Credit: PTI Photo
Paramilitary forces have also been deployed as a precautionary measure. Credit: PTI Photo
Media personnel and police present near the ED office, during the summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer
UPDATED : Jun 13 2022, 17:30 IST
Here we take a look at celebrities who bravely fought the deadly disease and served as an inspiration for many.
In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer
Mahima Choudhry – The ‘Pardes’ star took to her social media account to announce that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has made a full recovery after treatment. In a seven-minute-long video clip, Chaudhry spoke with Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Credit: Instagram/anupampkher
Hamsa Nandini - In December 2021, Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini, known for featuring in films such as ‘Rudhramadevi’ and ‘Jai Lava Kusa’, revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and said that she is ready to fight the battle till the end. Credit: Instagram/ihamsanandini
Tahira Kashyap – Tahira, a writer and producer, was diagnosed with ‘stage 0’ breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy procedure in 2018. Credit: Instagram/tahirakashyap
Angelina Jolie - Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie discovered that she had a BRCA mutation. She underwent a double mastectomy in her 30s to lower the risk. Credit: AFP Photo
Chhavi Mittal - Actor Chhavi Mittal revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding that she feels fortunate that doctors could detect the lump at an early stage. Chhavi, best known for starring on TV shows like 'Bandini' and 'The Better Half', posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram, stating that she was touched by all the prayers coming her way after she went public with her diagnosis. Credit: Instagram/chhavihussein
Christina Applegate - Emmy-winning US actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She underwent a double mastectomy. Credit: Instagram/1capplegate
Haseena Moin - Pakistani dramatist Haseena Moin, loved both in India and Pakistan for progressive shows such as 'Tanhaiyaan' and 'Dhoop Kinarey', took a break for about four years to fight breast cancer. Credit: Instagram/haseenamoin
Shannen Doherty - American actress Shannen Doherty learned about breast cancer in 2015. She said she underwent mastectomy as well as radiation and chemotherapy. The actress battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017, and she revealed in February 2020 that the illness had returned. Credit: Instagram/theshando
News in Pics, June 13, 2022: Best photos from the world
Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series. Credit: AFP Photo
A man unloads the fresh fruit bunches from his car boot at a palm oil fruit collection centre for smallholders in Banting, Selangor, Malaysia. Credit: Reuters Photo
South African batsmen David Miller and Kagiso Rabada greet each other after the end of the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. Credit: PTI Photo
A bulldozer demolishes the house of a Muslim man that Uttar Pradesh state authorities accuse of being involved in riots last week, that erupted following comments about Prophet Mohammed by BJP. Credit: Reuters Photo
Afghan men feed pigeons in front of the Shah-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 13, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 13, 2022
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight . Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune come your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A long-term goal is finally realized--celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay