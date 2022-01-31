In Pics | Startups backed by celebrity investors
Many idolise celebrities for their luxurious lifestyle and acting prowess, but not many know about their investing skills. It is no secret that celebrities earn a lot and apart from shedding millions on their lifestyle, they smartly invest a decent figure to financially secure themselves. With the growing startup ecosystem, here we take a look at some celebrities who turned investor for the startups:
In Pics | Indian startups backed by celebrity investors
Kajal Agarwal believes her money is well invested in Mumbai-based online gaming platform Okie Gaming. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Katrina Kaif, after launching her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ in October 2019, turned angel investor for Nykaa and funded over Rs 2 crore. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels ‘The Man Company’ has a great potential and has increased his stake in the male grooming startup company. Credit: Instagram/ayushmannk
Actor Suriya Sivakumar had invested in the seed round for HeroTalkies, a startup firm that caters to the film industry. Credit: Instagram/actorsuriya
Suniel Shetty has bought shares in fitness community brand SQUATS, edtech business SAI Estate Consultants, fitness startup FITTR, as well as men’s grooming startup Beardo. Credit: Instagram/suniel.shetty
Actress Priyanka Chopra has made an investment in Bumble, a US-based dating app. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Actor Nayanthara has made a huge investment in Chai Waale, Chennai-based tea startup. Credit: Instagram/nayantharaaa
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have reportedly invested around $250,000 in Ziddu.com, a Singapore-based blockchain research startup. Credit: AFP Photo
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has invested a huge amount in the beauty brand MyGlamm. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor donned the investor's hat for yoga and wellness startup, SARVA. Credit: Instagram/shahidkapoor
Akshay Kumar had invested an undisclosed amount as part of Series C funding in wearable tech startup, GOQii. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an angel investor of AMbee, an environment intelligence startup based in Bengaluru. Credit: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
The 'Messiah' of Bollywood, Sonu Sood holds a decent stake in Spice Money, one of the largest rural Fintech companies in India. Credit: Instagram/sonu_sood
Deepika Padukone has invested in Epigamia - plant based yogurt, Nua - women’s sanitary products and Frontrow EdTech startup. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Not many know Salman Khan owns about 5% stake in Yatra.com, an online travel company. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Shilpa Shetty donned the hat of an investor after investing an undisclosed amount in wellness brand Mama Earth. Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty
Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Actor Anushka Sharma had invested Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Digit Insurance. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
