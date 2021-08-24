In Pics: Top popular websites & how they used to look like
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 19:13 IST
website | Technology News | Technology | News | Yahoo | eBay | Facebook |
Here we look back at some of the worldwide popular websites’ launch years and how they looked initially.
- 1 /16
In Pics: Top popular websites & how they used to look like
- 2 /16
Check out the first version of Yahoo (1994). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 3 /16
How clustered Amazon was in 1995. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 4 /16
Originally called Auction web, eBay was founded in 1995. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 5 /16
The homepage of Yandex in 1997. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 6 /16
Here's how Google looked for the users who visited for the first time in 1998. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 7 /16
The first version of payment app PayPal (1999). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 8 /16
This is how LinkedIn looked like in 2003. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 9 /16
One of the most popular social networks worldwide, Facebook was this simple at its launch in 2004. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 10 /16
How basic was America’s popular photo-sharing and hosting service, Flickr in 2004. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 11 /16
YouTube was launched in 2005 and here is how it looked. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 12 /16
How complex Reddit was in 2005. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 13 /16
This is how the sign up page of Twitter looked in 2006. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 14 /16
Social networking website Tumblr used to look like this in 2007. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 15 /16
File hosting service Dropbox was launched in 2008 and had a very basic layout. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
- 16 /16
Check out the first version of American image sharing platform Pinterest (2010). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics| Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2021
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 17:32 IST
Twitter | valimai | Ajith Kumar | COVID19 | bts | master | Sarkaru Vaari Paata | thalapathy 65 | vakeel saab |
Here's the list of the most tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021. This list was released by Twitter on World Hashtag Day 2021.
- 1 /11
In Pics| Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2021
- 2 /11
‘Thala’ Ajith's much-hyped film Valimai was the most tweeted hashtag in India in the first half of 2021. Credit: Twitter/@BoneyKapoor
- 3 /11
Followed by Valimai, Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ was the second most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay
- 4 /11
Another film from South, Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ featured third in the list. Credit: Twitter/@BayViewProjOffl
- 5 /11
Kollywood actor Ajith was only movie star on the list. He ranked fourth in the list while his movie Valimai topped the chart. Credit: Twitter/@SureshChandraa
- 6 /11
Actor Vijay’s upcoming film which was tentatively titled ‘thalapathy65’ was fifth most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: Twitter/@sunpictures
- 7 /11
Ranked at the sixth was the famous iheartawards. Credit: www.iheartmedia.com/
- 8 /11
Hindi TV star Rubina Dilaik was the only female actor on the top 10 list. She stood seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/rubinadilaik
- 9 /11
South Korean boy band BTS secured eight place in the list. Credit: Twitter/@BTS_twt
- 10 /11
Covid-19 hashtag was the ninth most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeelsaab’ rounded off the the top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021. Credit: Twitter/@BayViewProjOffl
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 06:52 ISTAfghanistan | United States | Haiti | BSF | Hurricane | Taliban | Tokyo Olympics | Paralympics |
- 1 /7
A New Market Volunteer Fire Company rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
The Paralympics symbol is seen lit up at night with the Rainbow bridge in the background, on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
In this image courtesy of the US Air Force, a US Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assists qualified evacuees aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A woman stands in front of her makeshift tent at a camp built after the 7.2 magnitude quake on August 14 destroyed her house in the Nan Konsey neighborhood in Pestel, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Overseas businesses selling colourful handwoven rugs and vivid handblown glass from Afghanistan fear for their suppliers, with the Taliban takeover threatening those with Western links. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of 'Daredevil' team takes part in a rehearsal for an upcoming show as part of the ongoing celebrations for country's 75th Independence Day at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A glimpse of a Maritime Partnership Exercise between Indian and Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 23 2021, 23:54 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The day is set for you to perform in high gear, and that comes easily to you! But modesty should be your calling card! Timing in business is off so a delay is aggravating. Don’t be overly generous. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You are likely to reveal information unintentionally. Be an observer before getting involved in controversies. Your ideas about business interests are on target | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your creative potential is high. A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. Chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Be prepared for an active but rewarding day. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
UPDATED : Aug 23 2021, 19:08 IST
auction | Auctions | weird products | News | World news |
Here we list you 10 of the weirdest and most bizarre items that have been sold for millions of dollars at auctions.
- 1 /10
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
- 2 /10
The tissue used by football legend Lionel Messi was put on a popular website named Meikeduo and it has been priced at $1 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
American artist Jeff Koons’ creation, a dog sculpture made of orange balloon, fetched $58.4 million at an auction. Credit: Instagram/jeffkoons
- 4 /10
A jar of air exhaled by Hollywood's 'It' couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been auctioned for $523 on eBay. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
In a bid to raise funds for her tuition fees, a medical student in 2014 auctioned off her virginity to the highest bidder. However, she backed out from the bid which went up to $800,000. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' sold at a Sotheby's auction in London for a staggering price of $1.37 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
This strange artwork by an Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan made headlines in December 2019 when it was sold for a whopping amount of $120,000 grabbing everyone's eyeballs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Sotheby's '17th Century Antique Persian Carpet' which sold for $33 Million. Credit: Unsplash/Kadir Celep
- 9 /10
In 2013, a violin from the ship Titanic — which sunk in the North Atlantic after colliding with an iceberg on April 14, 1912 — was auctioned for more than $1.7 million. Credit: Unsplash/Johanna Vogt
- 10 /10
A JPG file created by Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, was sold by Christie’s in an online auction for $69.3 million. Credit: www.jpeg.org