In Pics | World No.1 boxer Amit Panghal ousted from Tokyo Olympics, loses to Colombian Martinez
World number one boxer Amit Panghal was knocked out of Tokyo Olympics after losing to Colombia’s Yuberjen Martinez in his first bout in the men's 52kg (flyweight) category. Panghal lost a round of 16 by a 1:4 split verdict. Four of the five Indian men boxers at the Tokyo Olympics lost their respective opening rounds.
- 1 /5
Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez
- 2 /5
World number one boxer Amit Panghal was knocked out of Tokyo Olympics after losing to Colombia’s Yuberjen Martinez in his first bout in the men's 52kg (flyweight) category. Panghal lost a round of 16 by a 1:4 split verdict. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
One of India's strongest medal contenders, Panghal was put under pressure by the sprightly Colombian in the opening round itself but the pre-bout favourite ensured that he connected better to claim the first three minutes 4-1. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Panghal found it tough to respond and Martinez's persistence brought him level with the top star. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Despite this loss, the 25-year-old Panghal remains one of the best-performing Indian boxers in recent times, having secured a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, followed by an unparalleled silver medal at the world championships in 2019. Credit: PTI Photo
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Yamaguchi, races into semifinal
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu raced into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20.
- 1 /10
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Yamaguchi, races into semifinal
- 2 /10
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu kept alive India's hopes of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton by reaching the semifinals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over world No.5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Sindhu defended brilliantly and rode on her attacking all-round game to outclass the fourth seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
PV Sindhu in action during the match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
PV Sindhu after registering her win against Akane Yamaguchi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The opening game saw Sindhu quickly erase a 2-4 deficit to level the scores at 6-6. Yamaguchi committed few unforced errors to allow the Indian athlete to move ahead and enter the interval at 11-7 with a cross court smash. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Sindhu used her fore court well and took charge of the net against Yamaguchi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
PV Sindhu plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Sindhu dictated the pace and seemed in total control, starting the second game with two superb smashes for a 2-0 early lead. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Sindhu will next face second seed Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in her next match. Credit: AP Photo