With yet another record of single-day spike in Covid-19 cases set in the country, it is evident that the coronavirus pandemic isn't ready to let go of its hold anytime soon. On the brighter end of the spectrum, record number of over 36,000 patients also recovered in the same time frame, with the number of total recoveries crossing 9 lakh. As the ebb and flow of the pandemic continue in the country, let's take a look at what India looks under lockdown.