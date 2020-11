As the world is eagerly awaiting the result of the US Presidential election 2020, investors are faced with a high degree of uncertainty over how the market will react. Will markets react positively if Trump is reelected? Or will Biden win move the needle in the right direction? Over the past few days, Wall Street stocks rose for a fourth straight session on continued positive momentum after the US election despite no closure yet to the presidential contest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.0 per cent to 28,390.18, up around 540 points. The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 2.0 per cent to 3,510.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 per cent to 11,890.93. Since the election outcome will define the next four years, it’ll be interesting to observe the market’s initial reaction to the result. Here's a look at how the stock market reacted to past US election results: (Source: Statista)