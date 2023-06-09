J P Nadda performs 'bhoomi poojan' for Delhi BJP's new office
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda performed 'bhoomi poojan' and laid the foundation stone of the party's new Delhi office.
J P Nadda performs 'bhoomi poojan' for Delhi BJP's new office building. Credit: IANS Photo
BJP president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the new office building of the party's Delhi unit at DDU Marg on June 9. Credit: IANS Photo
Party leaders, including Nadda, organisation general secretary BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, performed an elaborate 'bhoomi poojan' prior to laying the foundation stone of the building. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP President JP Nadda during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be completed in next 18 months, BJP leaders said. Credit: PTI Photo
Situated on a 825 square metre plot, the new building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet. Besides offices for Delhi BJP functionaries, the office will have facilities like parking, canteen and an auditorium having a sitting capacity of 300 people. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP National President JP Nadda with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years; thousands queue up for asthma cure
Thousands of people from various parts of the country gathered at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad to get the famous 'fish prasadam', which is believed to cure asthma. The annual event returned after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some pictures from the 'fish prasadam' distribution event.
Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years; thousands queue up for asthma cure
After a three-year hiatus, 'fish prasadam' distribution or 'fish medicine camp' returned to its pre-pandemic glory on June 9. Credit: PTI Photo
The event is organised by the Bathini Goud family claiming that the prasadam can cure asthma. A herbal paste, which contains a live Murrel fish, is given to thousands of people who believe it has medicinal properties and can cure respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis. Credit: PTI Photo
The Bathini Goud family claims that the fish travels down the throat and clears it, providing relief to the patients. Credit: PTI Photo
Thousands of patients from all age groups across the country throng to Hyderabad to take the fish medicine. Credit: PTI Photo
The annual event that takes place in Hyderabad on Mrigasira Karthi Day in June, witnesses scores of people in attendance from all parts of the country. Credit: PTI Photo
An Army jawan receives traditional fish 'prasadam' from a member of the Bathini family to get relief from respiratory problems at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, June 9, 2023: Best photos from the world
Women wearing summer kimonos use portable fans and an umbrella as they walk on the street. Credit: Reuters Photo
Haze and smoke shrouds Manhattan skyline from Canadian wildfires in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows apartment complexes in Seoul. Credit: Reuters Photo
Climate activists protest while smoke and haze caused by wildfires in Canada pass through New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. You will be in the mood for competition, and your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 9.
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Your added discipline will enable you to complete some of those unfinished projects. Lucky colour: Agate. Lucky number: 3.
A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Your home may be the scene of many changes today. Lucky colour: Red. Lucky number: 6.
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 7.
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 8.
Important faces are around today that can help you make the most of current situations. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. You will accomplish more if you aren't tied up in knots. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Lucky colour: Butterscotch. Lucky number: 5.
A very unusual connection can be made today. A trip comes through, while finances are still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky colour: Sapphire. Lucky number: 2.
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 7.
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 4.
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky colour: Ash. Lucky number: 3.
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 1.
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 6.
In Pics: Canadian fires create thick haze across New York City
Smoke from raging wildfires in Canada has triggered air quality alerts in a number of US states, with the sky over New York City rapidly darkening. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul calling the development "an emergency crisis". The officials urged people not to exercise outside and reduce their exposure to the smoke citing immediate and long-term health risks from the air.
In Pics: Canadian fires create thick haze across New York City
New Yorkers spotted an orange haze blanketing the city’s skyline caused due to the wildfire smoke from Canada travelling southwards towards New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
The officials urged people not to step out of their homes and limit themselves exposing to the smoke. Credit: Reuters Photo
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has extended its citywide air quality health advisory, and those who have underlying health conditions are advised to avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Statue of Liberty got covered in orange haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada travelling southwards towards New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
The state's Long Island and Hudson Valley are under the air quality advisory as well. Credit: Reuters Photo
In New York City and several large cities across the state, public schools have cancelled outdoor activities. Credit: Reuters Photo
Due to the air quality, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has paused and delayed flights at certain area airports to mitigate the reduced visibility the region is experiencing. Credit: Reuters Photo
The worst period of hazy, unhealthy air in New York City would last from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, according to a New York Times analysis of computer forecast models. Credit: Reuters Photo