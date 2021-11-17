Karnataka's 'crush' Rukmini Vasanth stuns in these pictures!
Rukmini Vasanth is the latest sensation in showbiz who is making waves on the internet for her alluring pictures. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry made a sizzling debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy – Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, helmed by MG Srinivas. While the actor has proved her mettle in acting in Sandalwood, she has become the ‘crush’ of Karnataka in a short span and continues to floor everyone with her enigmatic charisma. Here we take a look at some of her stylish pictures.
Sandalwood star Rukmini looks regal in saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini works her charm in a floral orange dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini spills sass in a maxi dress in this sun-kissed picture. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Actress Rukmini shared this mesmerizing picture with fans on social media. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini aces her fashion game in a shirt paired with denim shorts. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini aces the co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini looks graceful in a silk saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini redefines elegance in a purple dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
Rukmini looks drop dead gorgeous in this black and white photo. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
In pics: Railway Ministry unveils POD rooms at Mumbai station
On Wednesday, the Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share photographs of their latest attraction at the Mumbai Central station - POD rooms.
In the post, it said the rooms were ideal for those 'travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour'.
The Railway Ministry, on its Twitter page, shared photographs of the new POD rooms at the Mumbai Central station. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
The rooms are ideal for 'travelling by train on a short business trip', the Ministry said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
It is also great for 'taking a group of students on a tour', it said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
The POD rooms were made in order to keep journeys 'comfortable and easy'. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
15 Award-winning pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world – The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 has concluded and the winners of this year’s competition have been announced. Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Check out this year's award-winning photographs!
Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Credit: Ken Jensen/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Affinity Photo People's Choice Award went to photographer John Speirs for this photograph titled 'I guess summer's over'. Credit: John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Photographer Arthur Trevino bagged the 'Land Award' for his photo titled 'Ninja Prairie Dog!' Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Singaporean photographer Chee Kee Teo was awarded 'Creatures Under the Water Award' for his amazing photo titled 'Time for school.' Credit: Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Andy Parkinson's photo titled 'Let's dance'. Credit: Andy Parkinson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Chu han lin's photo titled 'See who jumps high'. Credit: Chu han lin /Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: David Eppley's photo titled 'Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle'. Credit: David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Gurumoorthy K's photo titled 'The Green Stylist'. Credit: Gurumoorthy K/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Jakub Hodan's photo titled 'Treehugger'. Credit: Jakub Hodan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Jan Piecha's photo titled 'Chinese whispers'. Credit: Jan Piecha/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Lea Scaddan's photo titled 'Missed'. Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Nicolas de VAULX's photo titled 'How do you get that damn window open?'. Credit: Nicolas de VAULX/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Pal Marchhart's photo titled 'Peekaboo'. Credit: Pal Marchhart/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Highly Commended Winner: Roland Kranitz's photo titled 'I got you'. Credit: Roland Kranitz /Comedywildlifephoto.com
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award went to photographer Vicki Jauron for his spectacular clicks of an elephant enjoying a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon. Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com
News in Pics, Nov 17: Best pics from around the world
Migrants clash with Polish law enforcement officers as they attempt to cross into Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Credit: AFP Photo
Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. Credit: AFP Photo
US journalist Danny Fenster (C) is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport. Fenster returns to the US after being released from prison in Myanmar after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a military court. Credit: AFP Photo
A man kneels in front of the monument in memory of the victims of the 1973 student's uprising against the US-backed military junta at the Athens' polytechnic school. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters ride along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo
Police officers stand guard in a field next to belongings during the evacuation by police forces of a camp occupied by homeless migrants in Grande-Synthe, Northern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 17, 2021
Aries | Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Saffron .| Lucky Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay