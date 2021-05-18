Kedarnath portals open amid stringent Covid-19 protocols
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 16:28 IST
Kedarnath | Kedarnath Temple | Uttarakhand | Char Dham Yatra |
Kedarnath portals were reopened on May 17 amid following strict Covid-19 protocols. The gates were opened at 05:00 am after a ritualistic ceremony.
(Image Credit: PTI)
The gates were opened at 05:00 am after a ritualistic ceremony.
However, the 'Chardham Yatra' has been temporarily suspended by the Uttarakhand government in view of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The portals of the shrine were closed in November 2019 for the winter season.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Harrowing photos show devastation as Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 14:39 IST
Gaza | Gaza Strip | Jerusalem | Israel | Israel-Palestine Conflict | Palestine |
Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, levelling a six-story building, and militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel. Palestinians across the region observed a general strike as the war, now in its second week, showed no signs of abating.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Harrowing photos show devastation as Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza
Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, levelling a six-story building, and militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on May 18. Credit: AP
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. Credit: Reuters
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. Credit: AP
The sky is lit by an explosion above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP
Rockets are launched towards Israel from the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP
Palestinian demonstrators burn tires during a protest against the tension in Jerusalem and the Israeli-Gaza fighting. Credit: AFP
A view shows the remains of a building after it was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. Credit: Reuters
A ball of fire explodes above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on May 18, 2021. Credit: AFP
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. Credit: AP
A Palestinian man stands near the remains of a building after it was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza. Credit: Reuters
People crowd pubs, bars and restaurants as lockdown restrictions ease in UK
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 14:26 IST
UK | Britain | United Kingdom | COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Coronavirus lockdown |
Pubs and restaurants across much of the UK opened for indoor service for the first time on May 17 since early January, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 variant.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Pubs, bars and restaurants in UK open their doors for public
Customers enjoying drinks at The Swinging Witch pub in Britain.
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers pose for a selfie while they enjoy drinks at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
A sign advising sanitising is seen at a pub as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
A woman enjoys a drink at a pub, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Britain.
Customers share sweet nothings as they enjoy drinks at a pub in Britain.
Customers enjoy their drinks at a pub as Britain eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers enjoy drinks at a pub as Britain as eases lockdown restrictions.
Customers at The Swinging Witch pub enjoy drinks, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Northwich, Cheshire, Britain.
News in Pics, May 18: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 08:18 ISTCoronavirus lockdown | United States | Columbia | Cyclone Tauktae | Israel | Palestine | Arab | Jews | UK | Gujarat | COVID-19 | Coronavirus |
Trucks are stranded on a flooded highway near Diu after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers. Credit: AFP Photo
Explosions lite-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP Photo
People sit in the sun at Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan in New York City. US CDC announced that fully vaccinated people in the country could shed face masks, a key step in returning to normalcy after Covid-19 lockdowns. Credit: AFP Photol
Customers sit with their drinks inside the re-opened 'Old Dr Butler’s Head' pub in London as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease across the country. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators set fire to a toll booth during a new anti-government protest in Medellin, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
A video protest sign on a truck paid for by the Patriotic Millionaires drives past a mansion owned by Amazon founder Bezos in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 18 2021, 00:45 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - May 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today!.| Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life..| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile.| Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Caprcorn | You could buy a vehicle. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Romantic encounters could end up in ego clashes. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.| Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo