Haadu you do! Kannada jamming sessions strike a chord across Bengaluru

<p>Kannada jamming sessions are gaining popularity across Bengaluru, with cafes and community groups hosting themed events. </p>.<p>Entry fees typically range from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Organisers say that the events attract people across age groups. </p>.<p><strong>Weekends only</strong></p>.<p>At Big Bean Cafe, Kannada jamming sessions are held at three of its six outlets: Jayanagar, HSR Layout and Koramangala. Jayanagar hosts sessions on Sundays, HSR Layout on Saturdays, and Koramangala holds them during special occasions.</p>.<p>Each two-hour session is led by the band ‘Swarabharatha’. “Most songs are retro Kannada film numbers, with frequent requests for classics such as ‘Endendu ninnanu maretu’, ‘Huttidare Kannada nadalli huttabeku’ and ‘Bombe helutaithe’,” says marketing head Akshay Raj. The crowd varies by location — families at Jayanagar, IT professionals at HSR Layout and a college-going audience at Koramangala.</p>.<p>Such sessions have been held every Friday since October at Ibbanni Cafe, Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The alcohol-free sessions run for 90 to 120 minutes, says owner Soumya P.</p>.<p>Their song selections range from Dr Rajkumar classics to newer Kannada film hits. “We ensure we don’t feature songs with inappropriate language,” she adds. Entry is free.</p>.Karnataka's wheelchair basketball association celebrates 10 years of empowering players.<p><strong>Literature centric</strong></p>.<p>At eeKavii Kafe in J P Nagar, Kannada jamming sessions have been introduced as part of the cafe’s literature- and language-focused programming. Their inaugural session was held on December 17. </p>.<p>From January, sessions will be held every Wednesday and led by vocalist Pavan Bhat. “We wanted music to be an extension of our focus on Kannada literature. The repertoire will centre on janapada geethe, bhava geethe and devotional music, and is designed to suit all age groups,” says Sneha Sundar, marketing head at eeKavii. </p>.<p><strong>Sessions by groups</strong></p>.<p>Swarapaana, founded by Sagar Simha, has been hosting ‘jam shop’ sessions, a blend of jamming and workshops, since June. Originating in Mysuru, the concept later expanded to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Held on alternate Sundays at Basavanagudi’s Bugle Rock, the sessions follow themes such as janapada songs and retro numbers. “Everyone learns and sings together. There are no age or skill barriers,” says Simha.</p>.<p>Led by Simha, the sessions use lyric sheets marked with pauses and transitions. Most editions draw over 250 people, with the latest seeing around 700 participants.</p>.<p>‘Litjam Kannada’, curated by city-based community ‘Do With Lit’, has been hosting Kannada jamming sessions for over two years. Currently held once every three to four months, the sessions will shift to a bi-monthly format from 2026, says founder Vishwas K P.</p>.<p>Each session draws about 70 to 80 people, mainly young adults aged 25 to 35, along with families. “The sessions often feature popular requests like Sonu Nigam hits, ‘Gaalipata’ songs and Dr Rajkumar classics,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>To join</strong></p>.<p>Follow @eekavii, @bigbeancafe.in, @ibbanni_cafe, @swarapaana_official, @do.with.lit on Instagram</p>