<p class="bodytext">A chance visit to Kanteerava Stadium, where he noticed that states like Tamil Nadu had their own wheelchair basketball associations, inspired Lakshman Reddy to dream of starting one in Karnataka. Gradually, he found eight like-minded people. This year, the Karnataka State Wheelchair Basketball Association (KSWBA) completed 10 years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 39-year-old has two metal rods in his leg and relies on crutches. In 2006, a truck ran over him while he was waiting at the Majestic signal. He was returning from the sets of Puneeth Rajkumar’s film ‘Abhi’, where he worked in the lighting department. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It was a tough phase. He lost his job as an electrician and was bedridden for months, dependent on his mother and brother. “I felt hopeless and lost. That’s when the Association of People with Disability (APD) entered my life,” he says. Through APD’s village-level programme, Reddy trained in horticulture in Bengaluru. Today, the Hennur resident works as a horticulture trainer and gardener with APD, and is also employed in its sales department.</p>.Bengaluru’s iconic churches come alive with Christmas carols, masses and festive traditions.<p class="bodytext">It was during a visit to Kanteerava Stadium with APD that his love for basketball was rekindled. Seeing state-level wheelchair basketball associations playing, he felt Karnataka deserved similar opportunities. Tamil Nadu’s association trained him at the stadium to explore the idea. </p>.<p class="bodytext">KSWBA has grown from nine members in its first year to around 17 players today. Reddy played for the team until three years ago and now serves as its treasurer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Reddy says wheelchair basketball is among the few sports that can be played with relative ease by wheelchair users. In the early days, wheelchair basketball players working in APD made DIY hoops and played by the roadside until APD built a dedicated court in Jeevan Bhima Nagar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He advises persons with disabilities to become independent. “Earn your own income, feed yourself, and take every opportunity for help that comes your way.”</p>