Navratri 2022: Food that you can eat while fasting
Along with all the celebration, Navratri also marks nine days of fasting. During the nine days, believers avoid meat, grains, onion, garlic and alcohol. This Navratri, we list some special food that can be consumed while fasting.
Makhana Kheer: No festival is complete without a dessert, and one can relish Makhana Kheer during the festivity. You just need to replace rice with makhana, which is a great snack to have during the fast. Credit: DH Photo
Sama Idli: This savoury rice cake dish is made by steaming a batter consisting of sama rice (swang ke chawal) and spices used during fast. One can have this for breakfast or dinner with varieties of chutney. Credit: the_food__and_more/Instagram
Lauki Ka Halwa: This dish is perfect to keep the festival vibe in full spirit. You need to peel and mash the Calabash (Lauki) and add ghee, milk, sugar, cardamom and cashews to prepare this simple halwa. Credit: ruchicooks/Instagram
Sabudana Khichdi: Made with soaked sabudana, potato, ghee and peanuts, this dish is full of carbohydrates and will keep you energised. Credit: DH Photo
Kuttu ki Puri and Aloo ki Subzi: Aloo Poori is a very popular dish at Navratri specially in Northern India. People normally eat this dish with lassi or boondi raita. Credit: hindustankazayka/Instagram
News in Pics, Sept 27, 2022: Best photos from the world
A person stands in an empty water aisle in a grocery store as people stock up on necessary items in prepartation for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Jews perform a Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on a Rosh Hashanah afternoon, the Jewish New Year, by the Yarkon river in Tel Aviv. Credit: Reuters photo
A Cuban family transport personal belongings to a safe place in the Fanguito neighborhood in Havana, on September 26, 2022 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in a march in Mexico City on September 26, 2022, to mark the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students of the teaching training school in Ayotzinapa. Credit: AFP Photo
A group of evacuees from former banana plantations following the overflowing of the Ulua river due to heavy rains, take a rest at the Pedro Pascual Amaya school, in the municipality El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras. Credit: AFP Photo
In this aerial view, US Border Patrol agents search for immigrants crossing from Mexico into Arizona through a gap in the border fence on September 26, 2022 near Yuma, Arizona. Credit: AFP Photo
Low water levels in Breeds Pond, a public drinking supply, are seen, amid an outdoor watering ban because of continued drought conditions, in Lynn, Massachusetts. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - September 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 2.
Taurus: Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 9.
Gemini: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyperactivity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Carnation-red. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative. Lucky Colour: Buff. Lucky Number: 2.
Libra: Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 6.
Scorpio: Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius: Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to sit on your high-horse and be patronising. Humility goes a long way. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 1.
Artist uses AI to show how dead celebs would look like if they were older
Several celebrities had died unexpectedly, long before they reached old age. How would they have looked like if they were older? With the help of AI technology, photographer Alper Yesiltas created a series called 'As If Nothing Happened' that seemingly brings pop culture icons back to life. He generated portraits of celebrities like Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, Heath Ledger and others showing their older versions. Take a look!
Diana, Princess of Wales. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
'King of Pop' Michael Jackson. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
American musician Kurt Cobain, best known as the lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter of the rock band Nirvana. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
Freddie Mercury - the British singer and songwriter, who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
Oscar-winning Australian actor Heath Ledger. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
Rock superstar Jimi Hendrix. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
'The Beatles' singer and guitarist John Lennon. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
American rapper Tupac Shakur. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
American singer Janis Joplin. Credit: alperyesiltas/Instagram
Milan Fashion Week: Gucci dresses 68 identical twins in matching looks
As many as 68 pairs of identical twins in matching outfits recently walked the ramp for Gucci at the Milan Fashion Week. Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele paid homage to twins and their bond for the show called 'Gucci Twinsburg'. For the show's casting, Gucci sent a secret team to 'Twins Days', an annual twins' convention held in Twinsburg, Ohio.
At the Milan Fashion Week, Gucci featured 68 pairs of identical twins for its show 'Twinsburg'. This show was inspired by designer Alessandro Michele’s mother and her identical twin sister. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The presentation began with single models walking down the catwalk, before a wall was lifted to show their twin brothers or sisters on the other side. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The Italian fashion house dressed all the 68 pairs of identical twins in matching outfits. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The audience did not realise it at first since each model was seemingly just walking on their own, some in the 'gobbledygook fantasia of muchness'' for which the designer is known: tiger-striped boots under chinoiserie pencil skirts with tabard tops and sunglasses dangling, rhinestone fringe, gray suits with the pants turned into stockings complete with garter belts. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The pairs donned Lurex gowns with shark-bite cutouts, two tailored silk ensembles embroidered with cherry blossoms, two pinstripe suits with ladylike handbags. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
Michele dedicated the show to the women he calls his 'twin mums'. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
Twinning is 'so familiar – but so powerful', said the show’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, after the show. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
'The effect is alienating and ambiguous. Almost a rift in the idea of identity, and then, the revelation: the same clothes emanate different qualities on seemingly identical bodies,' Michele said. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
Biker jackets were paired with skirts bearing cutouts, shimmering silver jackets were cropped and had large shoulders, while prints on colourful dresses depicted spanners and bolts. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
Models also wore floor-length trench coats, floral kimono-inspired designs, and ruffled silk dresses, among an eclectic mix of looks. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
Accessories included long-beaded jewellery and sunglasses, leopard print tights and snakeskin boots. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The double extravaganza at the show flooded social media with netizens widely sharing the pictures from the show that saw identically-dressed twins. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
The show from Gucci was a nod to the Ohio town which holds a yearly festival for twins. Credit: Gucci/Facebook
A pair of twins walk the ramp in matching outfits during the show 'Twinsburg' by Gucci at the Milan Fashion Week. Credit: Gucci/Facebook