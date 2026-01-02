<p>New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for smuggling into the country cocaine worth nearly Rs 21 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Friday.</p><p>The accused were intercepted after they arrived from Bangkok (Thailand) on December 31, it said.</p><p>The duo, who hail from Gujarat, had come to Delhi in separate flights.</p><p>"During a detailed examination of two black-coloured trolley bags, customs officers noticed black polythene packets concealed inside. On opening the packets, a white-coloured substance suspected to be a narcotic drug was recovered," the customs said in a post on X.</p>.Nigerian woman held with cocaine hidden in loaf of bread on Mumbai–Bengaluru bus.<p>The seized substance, with a total net weight of 2,095.5 grams, was subjected to a diagnostic test, which prima facie indicated the presence of cocaine, it said.</p><p>The estimated international market value of the recovered contraband is approximately Rs 20.95 crore, the customs said, adding that both the passengers were arrested.</p>