Nehru’s statue reinstalled in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha: See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 29 2021, 12:55 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru | Vidhana Soudha |
The statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was reinstalled at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. Earlier, the statue was removed due to metro rail construction work near the Assembly.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
- 1 /6
Nehru’s statue reinstalled in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha: See Pics
- 2 /6
Congress party workers celebrate with party flags after the statue of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru re-installed on its pedestal, in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.
- 3 /6
The statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was reinstalled at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha.
- 4 /6
The work for the resurrection of Nehru’s statue at the Vidhana Soudha started on June 26.
- 5 /6
The removal of the statue had stirred controversy and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa gave the assurance to the state legislative council that the statue would be reinstalled.
- 6 /6
The statue was earlier removed due to metro rail construction work near the Assembly.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
5 scariest horror movies you can stream right now
- 1 /6
5 scariest horror movies you can stream right now
- 2 /6
'Phobias' (2021): This horror anthology has an intriguing premise – An evil doctor tries to weaponise fear by sapping terror from 5 hostages who suffer from intense phobias. Directed by Joe Sill, the segment is a taut and surprisingly touching examination of a father-son bond. But fast-forward to the final film for the real reason to watch 'Phobias.' Credit: IMDB
- 3 /6
'Willy’s Wonderland' (2021): Nicolas Cage speaks volumes with his mouth closed. Cage’s nonverbal chops come in handy in this bloody action-packed horror comedy, since he doesn’t say a word. Cage plays a drifter whose car breaks down in a small town. He agrees to work off the repair bill by cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, a Chuck E. But something sinister is brooding in the once-happy eatery, and Ozzie the Ostrich and his furry oversized pals are out for blood. Credit: IMDB
- 4 /6
'An Unquiet Grave' (2020): The well-intentioned but ill-fated desire to have a loved one resurrected from the dead, only to have it become a case of Be Careful What You Wish For. The French series 'Les Revenants' nailed it. So does this film, directed by Terence Krey. A year after his wife, Julia, dies in a car crash, Jamie (Jacob A. Ware) asks his wife’s sister, Ava (Christine Nyland), to help him perform a ritual at the accident site that he says will bring Julia back. Credit: Wikipedia
- 5 /6
'The Amusement Park' (2019): Lincoln Maazel (the father of conductor Lorin Maazel) plays an older man who becomes mentally disoriented and physically battered as he wanders a surreal amusement park filled with hucksters, uncaring doctors and other abusive villains. As a horror allegory on aging, 'The Amusement Park' is worse than scary. It’s despairing. Credit: IMDB
- 6 /6
Funhouse (2019): 'Saw' meets 'Big Brother' and 'The Circle' in this blood-drenched dark satire about the inhuman lengths humans go to be liked and, even scarier, how far we as consumers push them on their descent to social media hell. Credit: IMDB
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 29: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 29 2021, 04:36 ISTHong Kong | China | United States | Canada | France | Switzerland | Euro 2020 | Columbia |
- 1 /8
The logo of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at a door at the Bitcoin Embassy bar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the province and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
France's forward Kylian Mbappe (C) reacts after missing a penalty during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
France's supporters react during the broadcast of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between France and Switzerland in a fan zone set up at the Gerland stadium in Gerland near Lyon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons by the riot police during a protest against the government in Medellin, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A man walks past a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Timothy O'Neal, winner of The John Shippen National Invitational, poses with the trophy on June 28, 2021 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Empty flagpoles stand in a tourist spot in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 28 2021, 23:54 ISTAquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 29, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries: The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky color: Chrome Lucky number: 3
- 3 /13
Taurus: Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky color: Gold Lucky number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. a setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky color: Honey Lucky number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer: A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. Sometimes you feel put upon, however, the day picks up momentum and culminates in a hectic manner. Lucky color: Green Lucky number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo: A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Lucky color: Mango Lucky number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo: Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. Lucky color: Linen Lucky number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky color: Pink Lucky number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky color: Brown Lucky number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Colour: Jade number: 7 Lucky color: Jade Lucky number: 7
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky color: Grape blue Lucky number: 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky color: Turquoise Lucky number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces: Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Lucky color: Mango Lucky number: 8
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Temples in Tamil Nadu reopen doors for devotees
UPDATED : Jun 28 2021, 20:30 IST
Tamil Nadu | Temples | Chennai | Lockdown | Coronavirus | Covid-19 | Coronavirus lockdown |
Religious places in Tamil Nadu reopened their doors to devotees on June 28 as the state government eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Ahead of the reopening temples cleaned and sanitised their premises, along with setting up barricades to avoid large gatherings of devotees inside the premises.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Tamil Nadu temples reopen doors for devotees
- 2 /11
The temples of Tamil Nadu opened its doors for devotees following the relaxation in lockdown on June 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Devotees return after offering prayers at a temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
A priests wearing face masks as a safety protocol against Covid-19 at a temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
A priest wearing a face masks is seen inside the temple premises in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
A devotee offers prayers at a temple after the state authorities relaxed the lockdown imposed earlier to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Devotees wearing face masks pray at Kapaleeshwar temple that was reopened after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
A devotee prays at Kapaleeshwar temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Adhering to Covid-19 protocols devotees are seen offering prayers at Kapaleeshwar temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Devotees pray at a temple after its re-opening during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
A devotee is seen offering prayers at a temple in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo