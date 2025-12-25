Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion

The deceased, identified as Amrit Mondal, had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 18:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 18:10 IST
World newsBangladeshextortion

Follow us on :

Follow Us