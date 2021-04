India set a grim outlook in the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, reporting 3,14,835 new daily cases, the highest one-day tally anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere raised new fears about the ability of health services to cope.

The previous record one-day rise in cases was held by the United States, which had 3,07,582 new cases on one day in January, though its tally has since fallen sharply.

Brazil recorded a daily record of 4,195 deaths from Covid-19 on April 6, 2021, its highest-ever daily rise in deaths. The country has one of the highest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world.

Source: Worldometers.info/DHNS/Agencies