News in Pics, December 19, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 10:09 ISTLionel Messi | Argentina | 2022 FIFA World Cup | FIFA | Iraq | France | Pope Francis |
- 1 /8
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Iraqi government officials destroy nearly six tons of drugs, some of which had been in storage for more than a decade, in Baghdad's Nahrawan area on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Rafale French air force aircrafts are parked on the flight deck abord the Charles de Gaulle French aircraft carrier, while cruising in Suez Canal, in Egypt, on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at members of the Israeli army during a reported raid in the Palestinian Askar refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Artists perform as Pope Francis (R) attends a private audience with children and staff of the Santa Marta Dispensary, which is dedicated to helping infants in need, at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on December 18, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
A general view in Secunda, on December 18, 2022 of Sasol Synfuels Operations, a commercial coal-based synthetic fuels manufacturing facility, producing synthesis gas (syngas) through coal gasification and natural gas reforming. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
France's Christian Mbilli (R) fights US Vaughn Alexander during their middleweight fight at the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire in Nantes, western France, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 01:23 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Russet-brown. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as you may have to reassess them. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Iris. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue now. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Sunflower yellow. Lucky Number: 1.
- 6 /13
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8
- 8 /13
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Hibiscus red. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Lucky Colour: Daisy. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Primrose. Lucky Number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your paycheck and similar activities are emphasised today. Lucky Colour: Snowdrop. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Daffodil. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Peony. Lucky Number: 98.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France on penalties
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 08:10 IST
Fifa world cup | FIFA | Qatar World Cup | Qatar | Football News | Argentina | Lionel Messi | 2022 FIFA World Cup |
Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 (3-3) via a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat-trick in a final in 56 years. Argentina had won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986.
- 1 /11
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France on penalties
- 2 /11
Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 (3-3) via penalty shootout to win FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Argentina defeated defending champion France to win a thrilling World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
It is the first championship for Argentina since 1986 and third overall. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
It also marks a crowning achievement in the career of superstar Lionel Messi. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /11
Messi twice gave Argentina the lead, at 1-0 on a 23rd-minute penalty and 3-2 in the 108th minute. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
The outcome brought heartbreak for French star Kylian Mbappe, who joined England's Geoff Hurst (1966) as the only players with a hat trick in a World Cup final. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Mbappe scored from the spot in the 80th minute, leveled the match 97 seconds later and set up the shootout with his third goal on a penalty in the 118th minute. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
As France missed their next two attempts against goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Argentina surged to the decisive 4-2 finish with penalty kicks from Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Argentina's Lionel Messi and his team members celebrate the 2022 World Cup win. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 08:05 IST
Deepika Padukone | Fifa world cup | FIFA | Qatar World Cup | World Cup | Football News | Football |
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas ahead of the Argentina vs France match at the jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
- 1 /7
In Pics: Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy
- 2 /7
Actor Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
She escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium in front of thousands of football fans. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Deepika, an influential personality, looked graceful and stunning. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Deepika donned a white shirt with loose black pants and she topped up with a tan coloured leather overcoat and a statement belt. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Deepika Padukone along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone present the World Cup Trophy before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /8
Croatian supporters celebrate after the victory at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third-placed match between Croatia and Morocco, in Zagreb, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A stroller enjoys the sunset near Puchheim village in southern Germany, on a foggy December 17, 2022 with temperatures around minus five degrees Celsius. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A photo taken on December 17, 2022 shows the Hallgrimskirkja church and the Leif Eriksson Memorial during snowfall in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
This photograph taken with a long exposure shows car lights near the Maidan square during an power cut in the city of Kyiv, on December 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Artists perform at half-time during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A Cuban pilgrim participates in the San Lazaro procession at El Rincon church in Havana, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
A man dressed as Santa Claus carrying his bag with gifts greets children in the Barrio Nuevo community during an unusual walk up a hill between graves to visit children and distribute toys in poor areas in Caracas, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
A biathlete takes part in a zeroing session prior to the men’s 12,5 km pursuit event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Le Grand Bornand near Annecy, France, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo