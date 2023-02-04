News In Pics, February 4, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 04 2023, 08:15 IST
Lotto Dstny Team's Belgian rider Arnaud De Lie celebrates as he wins the third stage of the 53rd Etoile de Besseges-Tour du Gard cycling race between Besseges and Besseges. Credit: AFP Photo
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (R) leaves the magistrate's court in Canberra. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) give a joint press conference during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian firefighter works to put out fire in a shopping mall following a Russian shelling in Kherson. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture shows a general view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukranian Oleksiy pulls the fishing net from a frozen lake near Kramatorsk. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 03 2023, 23:18 IST
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much | Lucky Colour: Aubergine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Problems with colleagues are likely, so try to keep a low profile. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces| You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics| Indian states with maximum number of universities
UPDATED : Feb 03 2023, 15:06 IST
India News | Education |
Here we list the Indian states with the highest number of universities, according to the latest data released from the Ministry of Education.
In Pics| Indian states with the maximum number of universities. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan, the largest Indian state by area and the seventh largest by population, has topped the list with 92 universities. Credit: AFP Photo
Second on the list was Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, with 84 educational universities. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat, the fifth-largest Indian state by area, ranked third, with 83 universities. Credit: PTI Photo
With 74 universities, Madhya Pradesh stood fourth on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka, which has the highest college density in India, was positioned fifth on the list. Credit: DH Photo
Tamil Nadu has 59 universities and was ranked sixth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
Haryana has 56 universities and sits in the seventh position. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal which has 52 universities, bagged the eighth spot. Credit: PTI Photo
In pics | A peek into Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue
UPDATED : Feb 03 2023, 15:25 IST
Entertainment News | Sidharth Malhotra | Jaisalmer |
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot at the majestic Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. The wedding festivities will take place at this dream destination in Rajasthan from February 4 to February 6. Here's a peek into a luxurious fortress that is all set to witness one of the biggest celebrity weddings.
In pics | A peek into Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue
Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly tying the knot in the first week of February at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The wedding festivities - Mehndi, Sangeet, and haldi ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
Reportedly, around 120 guests will attend Sid-Kiara's wedding. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
Apart from the family members, the wedding will also see Sid and Kiara's close friends from the showbiz. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
Yaseen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's former bodyguard, has been roped in to look after the security arrangements at the wedding venue. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The luxurious fortress is the 'Gateway to the Thar Desert' and is situated in the Sam Sand Dunes part of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The majestic property is themed around the Rajasthani culture and heritage vibes. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The hotel which has witnessed several big fat weddings is a dream destination for many and is one of the most famous tourist destinations of India. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The hotel has a colossal garden decked up with lights, lamps and candles. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The hotel has 2 gardens and courtyards, 83 rooms, of which four are standalone havelis. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
Every corner at this property offer serenity and tranquility. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
Reportedly, the hotel charges somewhere between 25 lakhs to 1 crore for a wedding. Sid-Kiara have reportedly shell out 7-8 crores for the three day wedding gala. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The hotel also offers a great dining experience with a private dinner by the beautiful lake or garden side. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
The super discreet and efficient wedding planning is done by a Mumbai-based wedding planner. Credit: Instagram/@suryagarh
News In Pics, February 3, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 03 2023, 08:22 IST
A woman (CR) takes a picture with her smartphone of a hole after a rocket strike, in Kramatorsk. Credit: AFP Photo
Worshippers take part in the traditional ceremony of Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea of the syncretic Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda at the Rio Vermelho neighborhood, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
The pack rides during the fourth stage of 2023 Saudi Tour, from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid. Credit: AFP Photo
Attendees gather in the stands ahead of Pope Francis meeting with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe lies on the ground after getting injured during the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault SC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. Credit: AFP Photo
An artist wearing a clown nose holds a banner during a demonstration in front of the Greek parliament in Athens. Credit: AFP Photo