News in Pics, Jan 30, 2022: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 30 2022, 05:41 ISTCanada | Coronavirus | Covid-19 | Mexico | United States | Snowfall | Cameroon | Ecuador |
- 1 /7
Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A boy waits before attending a rally where former US President Donald Trump is to speak, in Conroe, Texas. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /7
Handout photo released by Ecuador's Ministry of Environment showing an oil spill in an area of the Amazon region, in the Piedra Fina sector, Ecuador. Credit: AFP Photo/Ecuador's Ministry of Environment
- 4 /7
A man drives a car at the Mvog Ada market in Yaounde, Cameroon. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Rescue and forensic teams work at the scene of a road accident in which 12 members of the same family died and 11 other people were injured in Lagos de Moreno, state of Jalisco Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
The surface of the reservoir at Central Park stands partially frozen as a powerful Nor'easter storm hits the region, in New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
People take part in a vigil marking the fifth anniversary of a mosque shooting in Quebec City that left six people dead, in Montreal. Credit: Reuters photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 30 2022, 01:02 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus: You will be viewed as a sensitive, compassionate individual and others will ask you for advice. But make sure that you gently steer them to the right perspective but don’t advice. Look into ways of making extra cash. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: You have bitten off more than you can chew, and you are overworked. Consequently you are tired and cranky. Keep control of what you speak to your partner, though at work you do need to voice your opinions clearly. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer: This is not the time to hide behind your feelings thinking that that a loved one will be offended. Not at all. If you clear the air, it could make way for a better understanding and closeness between you. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 4.
- 6 /13
Leo: There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 9.
- 8 /13
Libra: You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 3.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 7.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: You tend to fly off the handle at the slightest thing today. Try to keep your temper under check. Your anger lasts only for a short while, but not everyone is as forgiving or guileless as you. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You are raring to go and want to make an early start, but discretion is the better part of valour and you need to slow down and let the day play itself out. Travel plans take shape. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 29: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 29 2022, 05:58 ISTUnited States | Colombia | Peru | World Cup Qualifier | FOOTBALL | Argentina | Chile | Covid-19 | Bihar | Patna | Madagascar | floods | portugal |
- 1 /7
Residents of the 67-hectare Ankasina flooded neighbourhood use makeshift boats to reach their homes in Antananarivo as Madagascar suffered flooding caused by a severe storm. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A truck driver rests under his vehicle, during a protest against new Chilean entry protocols to the country, that demand all drivers test negative for Covid-19, at the Argentine border with Chile, in Uspallata, Mendoza, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Opposition leader and president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Rui Rio (C) walks surrounded by journalists and supporters during a street campaign rally ahead of Portugal's general elections, in Lisbon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Women take part in a demonstration against sexual violence in Montevideo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Peru's players react after defeating Colombia on the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Activists from Jan Adhikar Party burn tyres as they block a road during a strike called by student associations to protest against what they call irregularities in recruitment by the railways department, in Patna, Bihar. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Aries Daily Horoscope - January 29 | Free Online Astrology
UPDATED : Jan 29 2022, 05:42 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /12
Aries | You must lay down ground rules so that you can complete a job. You can solidify your relationship if you plan a special evening with your partner. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones | Lucky Colour: Fuschia | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 2 /12
Taurus | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /12
Gemini | A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /12
Cancer | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /12
Leo | Unusual meetings keep you on your toes the whole day. At work, you are feeling fatigued and is showing in the quality of work you are churning out. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /12
Virgo | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /12
Libra | You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /12
Scorpio | A good day to redecorate your house, relocate or buy property. A friend whom you thought had your bets interests at heart is not proving to be so trustworthy. You could clarify the situation though | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /12
Sagittarius | The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /12
Capricorn | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /12
Aquarius | A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /12
Pisces | Avoid getting into ego hassles. Your charming manner will work wonders in a delicate situation today. You understand that all is not white and black, but shades of grey too | Lucky Colour: Safrron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
The journey of Budget briefcase to Bahi Khata
UPDATED : Jan 28 2022, 23:04 IST
budget 2022 | Business News | Finance Minister | Finance | Arun Jaitley | Union Budget 2022 | Budget FAQs |
Here's a look at the journey of the budget briefcase through history.
- 1 /8
In pics | The journey of Budget briefcase to Bahi Khata
- 2 /8
On Budget Day, the finance minister poses with a red briefcase for a photo-op outside the Parliament. This tradition is being religiously followed by all the Union Finance Ministers in India. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
The tradition of carrying the budget papers in a briefcase was given to us by the Britishers. In 1860, then British Budget chief William E. Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen’s monogram embossed in it. This was called ‘Gladstone Box’ and all the supreme head carried this box during their budget. Credit: Twitter/@PadraigBelton
- 4 /8
Gladstone's original budget box was retired in 2010 and is now displayed at Churchill War Rooms. Credit: Twitter/@UkNatArchives
- 5 /8
While in Britain, the Budget briefcase passed on from one finance minister to another, Indian FMs used different bags during their tenure. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
India’s first finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty carried the first Budget briefcase on November 26, 1947. Credit: Twitter/@prasarbharati
- 7 /8
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scripted history by breaking the tradition in 2019. She ditched the colonial legacy of the traditional ledger and opted a ‘Bahi Khata’ to carry budget papers. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Adapting to the changing times, Nirmala Sitharaman presented a complete paperless Budget in in 2021. Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a 'Made in India' iPad replacing the ‘Bahi Khata.’ Credit: PTI Photo