News in Pics, June 14: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 14 2021, 08:58 ISTsports | FOOTBALL | Tennis | Brazil | Frech Open | Novak Djokovic | Netherlands | Ukraine | Euro 2020 | Israel | Benjamin Netanyahu | Naftali Bennett | Kenya | Paraguay | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | India |
Indigenous Brazilians hold bows and arrows, as they protest their country hosting soccer Copa America tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic and against President Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Congolese volcanologists look down into the crater of Nyiragongo volcano, north of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu. Credit: AFP Photo
Relatives mourn during the burial of Paraguayan actor Ramon Rios, who died from Covid-19, in San Antonio, Paraguay. Credit: AFP Photo
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: Reuters Photo
Euro 2020: Netherlands' defender Denzel Dumfries (R) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus is seen reflected through a mirror at a roadside stall in Gurgaon. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 14 2021, 00:25 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - June 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | All your work remains confidential, and feelings that have been troubling you in the past will be resolved. The Muse awakens in you and creativity soars | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | It is important to hold your ground and push for success. An overseas letter or associate could make you feel unsettled. Mars in a trine gives you that extra edge, but avoid confrontations | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | A look at the top 10 most valuable Indian startups
UPDATED : Jun 13 2021, 17:39 IST
startups | business | Bengaluru | Zomato | Swiggy | Byju's |
Since the turn of the previous decade, India has seen a rise in the number of startups operating mostly digital businesses. Over the course of the last few years, these startups have turned into unicorns and some are valued upwards of $10 billion.
Here's a look at some of these startups, based on data from CB Insights.
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups
Rank 1 | Byju's valued at $16.5 billion is a Bengaluru-based edutech company founded by Byju Raveendran. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Rank 2 | Paytm's parent company One97 Communications based in Noida, is valued at $16 billion and counts Alibaba, Intel Capital among its investors. Credit: Bloomberg Photo
Rank 3 | Hospitality company OYO, in which SoftBank invests is valued at $9 billion and is based in Gurugram. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 4 | SoftBank-backed stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India is valued at $6.5 billion. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Rank 5 | Cab aggregator Ola Cabs, based in Bengaluru and backed by SoftBank and Sequoia Capital is valued at $6.3 billion. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Rank 6 | Restaurant listing and food delivery company Zomato is valued at $5.4 billion. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Rank 7 | Zomato's competitor Swiggy is valued at $5 billion. According to latest reports, SoftBank was to invest $450 million in the company. Credit: Bloomberg Photo
Rank 8 | Tencent Holdings investee Dream11 is a fantasy gaming platform valued at $5 billion. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Rank 9 | Udaan, a Bengaluru-based trade platform made for small and medium businesses is valued at $3.1 billion. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Udaansupport
Rank 10 | Bengaluru-based Razorpay, a fintech company is valued at $3 billion. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Razorpay
News in Pics, June 13: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 13 2021, 08:25 ISTIndia | Srinagar | Jammu and Kashmir | United States | Hong Kong | China | Euro 2020 | Finland | Denmark | Peru | Tunisia | United Kingdom | G7 summit |
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather outside the Palace of Justice, the seat of Peru's Supreme Court, during a demonstration in Lima. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters blocking a street gesture as Tunisian security forces fire tear gas in the Sidi Hassine suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis. Credit: AFP Photo
Members and allies of the LGBTQ community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally in Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
A participant steps on the photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a rally at Union Square to support Hong Kong in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo scores their first goal past Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of a security detail watches the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Relatives mourn the death of Policeman Waseem Ahmad during funeral procession, who was killed in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, at DPL in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 13 2021, 00:59 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - June 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Avoid conflicts and discussions at home. A trip could be delayed. A day to please and pamper yourself. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you.
Gemini | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest | Lucky Colour: Lime-yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re- negotiate a contract | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Opportunities for travel and socializing are evident. Communicate quietly about the way you feel to your partner. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo