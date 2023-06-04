News In Pics June 4, 2023: Best photos from the world
Annapolis Royal firefighters Jason Rock and Anthony Lopiandowski spray hot spots in the Birchtown area, while tackling wildfires in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada June 3, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia/Handout via REUTERS
Children of attendees hold the rainbow flag during an all ages LGBTQ Pride event in Franklin, Tennessee, U.S., June 3, 2023. Credit: Reuters
Japan's Princess Yuriko, the wife of the late Prince Mikasa who died in 2016, and who marks her 100th birthday on June 4, poses at her palace residence reception room in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2023 in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan on June 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables wildlife conservation officers Devon Wadden of Roseway and Tim Locke of Birchtown keep an eye on sheep while SPCA officers feed the flock during wildfire evacuations in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada June 3, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pictures | Deadliest train accidents in India
Here are some of the deadliest train crashes in the history of Indian Railways since Independence.
In Pictures | Deadliest train accidents in India. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Train Disaster (1981): The accident happened when the Sealdah Express collided with the stationary Vananchal Express near the town of Saharsa in Bihar on June 6, 1981. The collision resulted in a massive fire that engulfed several coaches, leading to a high number of casualties. The death toll is believed to be over 1,000. Credit: Twitter/@PrasunNagar
Firozabad Train Accident: Firozabad train accident occurred on August 20, 1995 in UP's Firozabad. The Purushottam Express collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed several coaches. The exact death toll is disputed, but estimates range from around 350 to over 500 fatalities. Credit: Twitter/@SinghPramod2784
Khanna Rail Disaster (1998): On November 26, 1998, near Khanna in Punjab, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with the Amritsar-bound local train. The impact caused a derailment, and several coaches were severely damaged. The accident led to the deaths of around 211 people. Credit: PTI Photo
Gaisal Train Disaster (1999): The Awadh-Assam Express collided with the Brahmaputra Mail at high speed, resulting in a severe derailment and subsequent fire in West Bengal on August 2, 1999. The accident claimed the lives of approximately 290 people. Credit: PTI Photo
Amritsar Train Accident (2018): The Amritsar train accident happened on October 19, 2018, in Amritsar city, Punjab. The Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU runs through a crowd gathered to watch the burning of effigies for Dussehra and were standing on the tracks. The tragedy killed at least 59 people and injured 57. Credit: PTI Photo
Odisha Train Accident (2013): The train crash in Odisha on June 2, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 233 people have been killed and more than 900 injured. This train crash stands as one of the deadliest accidents in the history of Indian railways. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pictures | Deadly Odisha train accident
The death toll in the tragic train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district has crossed over 280 and thousands have been injured in Odisha. The accident is being described as the country's worst train accident this century. Three trains are believed to have been involved in the collision. Here are some ground-zero pictures that capture the horror and shock.
In Pictures | Deadly Odisha train accident. Credit: Reuters Photo
The damaged carriages at the accident site near Balasore in Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI Photo
Reportedly, a total of 17 coaches of two trains were derailed in the deadly accident. Credit: PTI Photo
Ground zero pictures showed completely smashed train compartments with survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage. Credit: PTI Photo
From a vantage point high above the ground, the accident site looked as if a powerful whirlwind had thrown the coaches on top of each other. Credit: PTI Photo
Closer to the ground, bloodied and disfigured bodies lay enmeshed with each other, creating a grotesque sight. Credit: PTI Photo
Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Credit: PTI Photo
An injured being rescued following an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore, Odisha. Credit: PTI Photo
The damaged carriages at the accident site near Balasore in Odisha. Credit: PTI Photo
Odisha train accident: Rescue ops over, restoration work begins
The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 261 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday. "The number of casualties in Friday's railway accident has increased to 261. Another 650 injured passengers are being treated at various hospitals in Odisha," SER spokesperson Aditya Chowdhury said.
Odisha train accident: Rescue ops over, restoration work begins. Credit: PTI Photo
Nearly 18 hours after the massive train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, restoration work has begun at the accident site. Credit: PTI Photo
The death toll in the disastrous railway accident has risen to 261 and rescue operations at the site have been completed. Credit: IANS Photo
One of the deadliest train accidents in the country, took place in Balasore around 7:00 pm on Friday (June 2), prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. Credit: IANS Photo
Large cranes and bulldozers tried to lift the last remaining coach amid the strewn and mangled wreckage of three trains that rammed into each other in rapid sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. Credit: PTI Photo
Some 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units have been working at the accident site. 1,200 personnel to rush the injured to hospitals. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF personnel during the search and rescue operation at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore. Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue operation under way at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train met with an accident, in Balasore. Credit: IANS Photo
Locals, security personnel and NDRF during the search and rescue operation at the site of tragedy. Credit: PTI Photo
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM visits accident spot, takes stock of situation
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the spot of the tragic train derailment in the Balasore district that claimed the lives of 233 people. Patnaik took stock of the situation and said that saving the lives of the injured passengers is now the top priority of the state government.
Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM visits accident spot, takes stock of situation
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the fatal train accident near Balasore, saying that saving the lives of the injured passengers is now the top priority of the state government. Credit: IANS Photo
He also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation as did Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS Photo
Patnaik visited the Balasore District Hospital and met the people who were injured in the tragedy. Credit: IANS Photo
The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 261 and rescue operations at the site have been completed. Credit: IANS Photo
CM Patnaik greets the injured passengers at the Balasore hospital in Odisha. Credit: IANS Photo