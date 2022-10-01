News in Pics, Oct 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A woman pushes a child past the Russian consulate in New York on September 30, 2022 after it was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday in a possible bias incident, according to a spokesman for the New York Police Department. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to a destroyed Russian Army APC in a yard of Burial Shroud of the Mother of God Orthodox Church on the bank of the Seversky Donets River near the town of Sviatohirsk. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Party of Democratic Action (SDA) supporters attend during the final rally in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
A resident walks through the wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Letters of condolence sent by members of the public to King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family, waiting to be sorted by the Correspondence Team, inside Buckingham Palace. Credit: AFP Photo/Victoria Jones/Buckingham Palace
- 7 /7
People prepare to ride shared bicycles during the launch of the first shared bike system in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3.
- 6 /13
Leo: Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
Virgo: A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
Libra: You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro rail project, takes a ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral, and also travelled in the train. He inaugurated the project on the metro rail's east-west corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station on Friday.
- 1 /11
PM Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro rail project, takes a ride
- 2 /11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral in Ahmedabad on September 30. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
He inaugurated the project on the metro rail's east-west corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station. Credit: Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp
- 4 /11
PM Modi also travelled in the metro and interacted with fellow travellers. Credit: PMO
- 5 /11
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party MPs C R Paatil and Kirit Solanki accompanied him during the journey. Credit: Twitter/Bhupendrapbjp
- 6 /11
With the inauguration, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. Credit: PMO
- 7 /11
This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said. Credit: PMO
- 8 /11
PM Narendra Modi interacts with the staff of the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
PM Narendra Modi rides the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train after flagging it off, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
PM Modi travels with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train after flagging it off, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 36th National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29. A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12.
- 1 /13
PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
- 2 /13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 36th National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
- 3 /13
A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
- 4 /13
The event was held at the world's largest stadium, at the Narendra Modi stadium. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
The gala started with a brief show on Gujarat’s rich culture and its advancements on giant screens. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /13
Several artists from across the country enthralled the crowd with captivating performances. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
The sky was lit up with stunning fireworks. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Drone show on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
- 11 /13
Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Drone show on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Alice, world's first all-electric aircraft completes maiden flight; See pics
Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, successfully completed the maiden flight of its zero-emission Alice aircraft. This flight's eight-minute journey gave a glimpse of the future of travel and went down into history as it achieved a major milestone in electric aviation.
- 1 /10
Alice, world's first all-electric aircraft completes maiden flight; see pics
- 2 /10
Scripting history in electric aviation, Eviation Aircraft's Alice, the world's first all-electric commuter aircraft', successfully completed its first flight in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Alice, a battery-powered nine-seater aeroplane, took off from Grant County International Airport, flying for eight minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
This flight is a true game-changer by enabling long-distance air transport for the first time with zero emissions. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
This trailblazing flight provided Eviation with invaluable data to further optimise the aircraft for commercial production. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The electric airplane was propelled by two electric motors spinning two propellers near the tail, with energy from 8,000 pounds of batteries. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
On a single charge, Alice can fly 650 miles (1,046 kilometres) at 10,000 feet with a cruising speed of 276 miles per hour. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
In comparison to light jets or high-end turboprops, Alice significantly reduces noise and costs a fraction to operate per flight. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
All-electric aircraft will make regional travel more economically and environmentally sustainable for businesses and consumers. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Alice is available in three variants including a nine-passenger commuter, an elegant and sophisticated six-passenger executive cabin, and an eCargo version. Credit: AFP Photo