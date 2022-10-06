News in Pics, Oct 6, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew5 Dragon spacecraft lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A ship of the Naval Command tows a dead southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) lying on the shore of El Doradillo beach to take it to a deserted beach away from the presence of people, in Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on October 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Iranians take part in a pro-government rally in Tajrish square north of Tehran, on October 5, 2022, condemning recent anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu Goddess Durga in the Buriganga River on the final day of the Durga Puja festival in Dhaka on October 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Ukrainian soldiers wave a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A model presents a creation for Louis Vuitton during the Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris on October 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Young men, in the early stages of the initiation, attend a ceremony marking the end of the yearly initiation process for young men in Kabrousse, western Casamance, Senegal. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 6, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 6, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. A new job offer takes you by surprise. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Lucky Colour: Ginger. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don’t push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 8.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3.
- 6 /13
Leo: Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1.
- 8 /13
Libra: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Your judgement has not been your best friend as it’s led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aqarius: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Mocha. Lucky Number: 3.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, here's a sneak peek
Just days ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur, whose foundation stone was laid by him on October 3, 2017. Built at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, this is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.
- 1 /5
PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, here's a sneak peek. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 2 /5
The AIIMS -- whose foundational stone was also laid by the prime minister in October 2017 -- has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 3 /5
AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 4 /5
Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc., Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block. The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 5 /5
The hospital will admit 100 students for the MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses every year. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 10 World's best bars in 2022
The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual list that celebrates the best in the international drinks industry. Here we list the top 10 best bars in the world for the year 2022.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 World's best bars in 2022
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Alquimico, Cartagena. Credit: Instagram/alquimicocartagena
- 3 /11
Rank 9 | Katana Kitten, New York. Credit: Instagram/katanakitten_nyc
- 4 /11
Rank 8 | Connaught Bar, London. Credit: Instagram/theconnaught
- 5 /11
Rank 7 | Two Schmucks, Barcelona. Credit: Instagram/two.schmucks
- 6 /11
Rank 6 | Double Chicken Please (DCP), New York. Credit: Instagram/doublechickenpleasenyc
- 7 /11
Rank 5 | Little Red Door, Paris. Credit: Instagram/littlereddoorparis
- 8 /11
Rank 4 | Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City. Credit: Instagram/limantourmx
- 9 /11
Rank 3 | Sips Drinkery House, Barcelona. Credit: Instagram/sips.barcelona
- 10 /11
Rank 2 | Tayer + Elementary, London. Credit: Instagram/tayer_elementary
- 11 /11
Rank 1 | Paradiso, Barcelona. Credit: Instagram/paradiso_barcelona
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's wedding reception
The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was a star-studded affair which was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the cinema industry on October 4 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu were among those who graced the reception party. Here are some pictures from the star-studded gala.
- 1 /16
In Pics | Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception
- 2 /16
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wore designer outfits for the reception. While the bride Richa wore a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali was seen in an Indo-Western suit designed by Kaushik Velendra. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /16
Hrithik Roshan attended the reception with his apparent lady love Saba Azad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /16
Vicky Kaushal poses for the cameras as he arrives for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /16
Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in an icy blue ethnic dress. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /16
Manoj Bajpayee aced his all-black look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /16
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a suit. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /16
Vicky Kaushal at the Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /16
The couple distributed gifts for the media who had come to cover their wedding reception. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /16
Divya Dutta also graced the wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /16
Esha Gupta wowed all in a pink saree which she paired with complimenting jewellery. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 12 /16
Kalki Koechlin looked stunning in a pastel green saree that had a chikankari design all over it. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 13 /16
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a stylish entry at the reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 14 /16
Sanya Malhotra made heads turn in a thigh-high slit black dress. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 15 /16
Swara Bhasker graced the event in a lehenga choli. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 16 /16
Tabu poses with Vishal Bhardwaj at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement