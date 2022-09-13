News in Pics, September 13, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar (Energodar), Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Members of the public watch the procession of the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, on the Royal Mile. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An anti-Royal demonstrator protests outside Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
People wait to board a public transport along a street during heavy rainfalls in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A vendor arranges fish at a fish market in Sinjai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A Palestinian boy carries a toy rifle during the funeral procession of Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 13, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 13, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. . You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Krishnam Raju Funeral: Celebrities, politicians pay tribute
Several fans of former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, including film stars and senior politicians, thronged his Jubilee Hills residence to pay their last respects. Raju passed away in Hyderabad on September 11.
- 1 /16
Krishnam Raju Funeral: Celebrities, politicians pay tribute
- 2 /16
Pawan Kalyan is seen interacting with Prabhas after paying his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /16
Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas offered their last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /16
Allu Arjun is seen comforting Prabhas during the funeral of Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /16
Actor Ram Pothineni arrives to pay his tributes to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Twitter/@naveenkumarsayz
- 6 /16
Chiranjeevi pays his last respects to Krishnam Raju as Prabhas looks on. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /16
Prakash Raj pays floral tributes to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /16
Fans are seen paying tributes to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Twitter/@SagarPrabhas141
- 9 /16
Minister KTR pays his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Twitter/@KTRTRS
- 10 /16
After paying his last respects to Krishnam Raju, KTR was seen comforting actor Prabhas. Credit: Twitter/@KTRTRS
- 11 /16
KTR is seen sharing a warm hug with Prabhas, who is Krishnam Raju's nephew. Credit: Twitter/@KTRTRS
- 12 /16
Kalyanram Nandamuri pays his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 13 /16
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was also seen visiting Krishnam Raju's residence to pay his last respects. Credit: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp
- 14 /16
Megastar Chiranjeevi paid tributes to the rebel star Krishnam Raju on the sets of his upcoming film Mega 154. Credit: Twitter/@KChiruTweets
- 15 /16
Kota Srinivasa Rao is seen paying his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 16 /16
Manchu Manoj pays his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Delhiites throng Kartavya Path as it opens to public; see pics
The first weekend after the inauguration of the Central Vista Project, hundreds of visitors thronged the revamped stretch around the Kartavya Path to manage to catch a glimpse of the newly christened Kartavya Path and the new statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
- 1 /10
Delhiites throng Kartavya Path as it opens to public; See Pics Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
With the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, lakhs of people from across the national capital thronged the India Gate on weekend, turning it into a 'picnic' spot once again. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
For many families, the iconic India Gate became their favourite weekend destination for resuming their pre-Covid-19 routines from spending some great time with the family at the newly-christened Kartavya Path. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
There was a good strength of police deployment at the Kartavya Path ensuring that the public does not cross the road to the other side where the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been installed. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
From youngsters to the elderly, everyone was busy taking selfies on their mobile phones. At the same time, professional photographers also rejoiced as many insisted on getting their pictures clicked at the new spots. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
This was apparently the first time post lockdown, any tourist spot has seen such huge crowds in the capital. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
People visit the India Gate and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
People leisure on the lawns of India Gate, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Phot
- 9 /10
Hundreds of visitors at the India Gate, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Kartavya Path -- stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as part of the Central Vista Avenue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 08, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Asia Cup 2022: Rajapaksa, Hasaranga lead Sri Lanka to convincing win
Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the Asia Cup 2022, a curtain-raiser for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia. Under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, the team lifted its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai.
- 1 /17
Asia Cup 2022: Rajapaksa, Hasaranga lead Sri Lanka to convincing win Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /17
Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga's key contributions with both bat and ball fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /17
Sri Lankan bowlers Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while chasing 171 at the Asia Cup finale in Dubai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /17
Earlier the left-handed Rajapaksa put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hasaranga, who hit 36, to help Sri Lanka to 170-6 after being in trouble at 58-5. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /17
Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to be the champions of the tournament. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /17
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, choosing to field first with nine of the previous 12 matches won by the teams chasing. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /17
But Sri Lanka bucked the trend as the island nation overcame an inspired opening spell of bowling by Pakistan quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /17
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga rebuilt the innings and regularly found the boundary to up the scoring rate. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /17
Rauf dismissed Hasaranga, who hit five fours and one six in his 21-ball knock, caught behind for his 50th T20 wicket to break the dangerous stand. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /17
Rajapaksa kept up the attack and survived a dropped catch by Shadab Khan in the deep, soon reaching his third T20 half-century. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /17
Rajapaksa finished the innings with a four and six off Naseem in his 45-ball blitz, and Chamika Karunaratne put on 54 runs to further boost the total. Credit: AP Photo
- 12 /17
Dilshan Madushanka bowled a shaky opening over, starting with a no-ball and four wides, but the left-arm quick swiftly made amends. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /17
Playing just his second T20, Madushanka had Azam caught at short fine-leg for five and then bowled Fakhar Zaman for a first-ball duck the following delivery. Credit: AP Photo
- 14 /17
Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar (32) put together a partnership of 71 but Madushan broke the stand with the wicket of Iftikhar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /17
Rizwan, who surpassed India's Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 282, reached his fifty with a six off Chamika Karunaratne but soon fell to Hasaranga's leg-spin and the wheels came off the chase. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 16 /17
Karunaratne got Rauf out on the final ball to trigger Sri Lankan celebrations. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 17 /17
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne celebrates the win with the fans. Credit: Reuters Photo