News in Pics, September 14: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Yui Kamiji of Japan and Jordanne Whiley of Great Britain celebrate with their championship trophies after winning their Wheelchair Women's Doubles final match against Diede De Groot of the Netherlands and Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open. Credit: AFP
- 2 /8
Supporters wait for US President Donald Trump during an indoor campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: AFP
- 3 /8
A local resident helping to put out hotspots and cut fire roads walks down a smoky road with a shovel over his shoulders, in Molalla, Oregon. A large number of volunteers gathered to help prevent fire from advancing into the town of Molalla. Of the at least 33 people killed by the blazes since the beginning of summer, 25 died this week alone. Credit: AFP
- 4 /8
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut meets Governor of Maharashtra & Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Credit: PTI
- 5 /8
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with championship trophy after winning in a tie-breaker during his Men's Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open. Credit: AFP
- 6 /8
Lebanese protesters scuffle with security forces during a demonstration against the lack of progress in a probe by authorities into a monster blast that ravaged swathes of the capital 40 days ago, near the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut. Credit: AFP
- 7 /8
People protest against what they say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia, September 13, 2020. Credit: Reuters
- 8 /8
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a face mask, helps to unpack supplies during a visit to Baby Basics UK & Baby Basics Sheffield, in Sheffield, Britain August 4, 2020. Baby Basics is a volunteer project supporting families in need struggling to provide for their newborns. Credit: Reuters
News in Pics, September 13: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
US officials girded today for the possibility of mass fatalities from raging wildfires up and down the West Coast, as evacuees recounted the pain of leaving everything behind in the face of fast-moving flames. Dense smog from US wildfires that have burnt nearly five million acres and killed 27 people smothered the West Coast. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Smoke from wildfires covers the skyline of Seattle, Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
A protester kicks a riot police shield in front of a line of police officers during a demonstration against what protesters say is police brutality in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
People enjoy outdoor dining amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
An anti-government protester clashes with Lebanese soldiers, during a protest against the Lebanese President Michel Aoun near the presidential palace, in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /8
A robot operates inside a Covid-19 dedicated ward as health workers look on, at Yatharta Hospital in Greater Noida.The robot is capable of facilating communication between COVID-19 patients and their family member besides symptom and thermal checking. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Human right activists hold placards as they march during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore. - Hundreds of women took to streets across Pakistan on September 12 protesting gruesome gang rape of a woman in front of her two children after her car ran out of fuel near the eastern city of Lahore late on September 9. Credit: AFP Photo
Self-made billionaires now dominate India's wealthiest list
Self-made billionaires now dominate India's top wealthiest list in comparison to the dynasts -- such as Ambani, Adani -- who have long maintained their stand as the country's wealthiest.
According to an analysis by Mint, in 2000, over 61 per cent of the net worth of India's billionaires was concentrated among three individuals, Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani, and Shiv Nadar. By 2020, the share had dropped to 20 per cent. India's self-made billionaires had steadily been occupying a significant share of the worth in the past two decades, though the rise in India is slower when compared globally, the analysis showed.
Here are some of the well-known Indian self-made billionaires followed by the richest dynasts, who are currently at a much higher position on the wealthiest list, according to Forbes.
- 1 /6
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal | Flipkart founders | Net worth: $1.2 and $1.1 billion. Credit: (PTI Photo)
- 2 /6
Byju Raveendran | Byju's founder |. Net worth; $2.4 billion. (Credit: DH Photo)
- 3 /6
Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Paytm founder | Net worth: $2.3 billion (Credit: AFP Photo)
- 4 /6
HInduja Brothers | Hinduja Group | Net worth: $13.6 billion (real time) (Credit: Hinduja group website)
- 5 /6
Gautam Adani | Chairman of Adani Group | Net worth: $15.7 billion (Credit: Reuters Photo)
- 6 /6
Among dynasts, Mukesh Ambani leads the list. Founder and Chairman, Reliance Industries | Net worth: $88.9 billion (real time). Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | California fires: The deadliest fire of 2020 ravages hamlets
The deadliest fire of 2020 — a year that has already shattered California records for the most area burned. Five of the top 10 biggest blazes in state history are still burning. The California wildfires have already incinerated over 3 million acres of land this year and are expected to continue till December. Here's how the California fires are ravaging the hamlets:
- 1 /12
Record-shattering heat worsened this year’s fires in California. Scientists have said it is part of the region’s increasingly extreme swings between hot and dry weather, when fires are likely to start, and heavy rain that spurs the growth of plants that becomes fuel for fires the next time the weather turns hot and dry. The downtown skyline is pictured amidst the smoke from the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California, US, September 10, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /12
The fact that the fires this year are layered atop the pandemic is another reason it feels so different. For millions of Californians, smoke has made the air outside toxic across much of the state, national forests are closed and some of the places most treasured by residents are being damaged. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville on September 9, 2020. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /12
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighter knocks down hotpots near Lake Oroville as wildfires rage across California. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
For millions of Californians who are fortunate enough to be outside the direct path of the flames, air quality is a major concern. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns 'substantially destroyed' and mass evacuations taking place. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /12
Satellite images show thick smoke plume from intense fires in the US West Coast on September 9, 2020, as 'unprecedented' wildfires fuelled by strong winds and searing temperatures rage across a wide swathe of California, Oregon and Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /12
Firefighters cut defensive lines and light backfires to protect structures behind a CalFire fire station during the Bear fire in California on September 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /12
A home burns during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires in the Berry Creek area of unincorporated Butte County, on September 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
A firefighter keeps watch over creeping flames during the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest on September 11, 2020 in Monrovia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
A firefighting jet tanker drops fire retardant on the Bobcat Fire at the Angeles National Forest on September 11. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /12
A vehicle of the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team is seen on a road amid the Valley Fire in San Diego county. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, September 12: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /9
Rebecca Manley (L) and her son, James, accept a bouquet from volunteers handing out flowers at an evacuation site set up in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon.. - More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast on September 11 as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
Members of a feminist collective vandalize the facilities of the state of Mexico's human rights commission, in support of victims of gender violence, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting a flood restoration construction site in Unpa county, North Hwanghae province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government in Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
People queue for a meal during a soup kitchen for people in need amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
Samsung SWA President and CEO Ken Kang unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, priced at Rs 1,49,999 per unit. Samsung will start pre-booking of the premium handsets from September 14. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
An MCD worker stands on the pile of garbage in the backdrop of a flock of Black Kite flying over Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi, Friday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Medical doctors and teachers take part in a protest against the government of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp cook over a fire, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo