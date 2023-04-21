The Indian Army has released pictures of soldiers who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on April 20. Five Army jawans were killed and another was critically injured in the terror attack in the Bhimber Gali belt of the Poonch district of Jammu. Sharing their photos on Twitter, the Army said in a statement, "[We] salute the supreme sacrifice of Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh of Rashtriya Rifles".