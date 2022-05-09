Protest erupts during anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh; see pics
Shaheen Bagh, which came to the limelight during the anti-citizenship law protests a couple of years ago, was again in the news as the area saw a fresh demolition drive. As the bulldozers rolled into the area, locals gathered in huge numbers to protest and blocked the bulldozers from demolition. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action be stopped.
Protest erupts during anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh; see pics
As the bulldozers rolled into Shaheen Bagh for the demolition, locals gathered in large numbers and staged a protest and stopped the officials from carrying out the exercise. Credit: PTI Photo
Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress also reached the spot and staged dharna against the action. Credit: PTI Photo
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan joined the protesters and was seen speaking to the officials. The MLA said that he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police. Credit: PTI Photo
An illegal encroachment, an iron structure in front of a building, was manually removed by the people during the proposed demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Credit: PTI Photo
The protests erupted in no time and saw a huge number of police personnel, including senior officers, reaching Shaheen Bagh to take the situation into control. Credit: PTI Photo
Paramilitary forces were also deployed to manage the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Police personnel seen stopping a local resident from staging the protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Some women protesters also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise. Credit: PTI Photo
82-year-old Bilkis Bano, popularly known as Shaheen Bagh’s 'Dadi', was also seen at the protest site. Credit: PTI Photo
The protest also caused heavy traffic snarls in Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road among other areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Last month, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train handed over to NCRTC
Ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, onboard WiFi, laptop and mobile charging facility at every seat, CCTV cameras, dynamic route maps, and auto control ambient lighting system are some of the key features of the modern RRTS train that will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The first train set of this "semi high-speed rail" was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) by Alstom India at its manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat.
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train handed over to NCRTC
Multinational company Alstom successfully handed over India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
The trial of the first phase of Rapid Rail from Delhi to Meerut is going to take place in the coming days. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
The trial will be conducted from Sahibabad to Duhai, while passengers will be able to travel through this train from 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
According to the Indian Railways, this train can travel from Delhi to Meerut within 50 to 55 minutes. This is the first system in the country's rail network under which a 180 kmph train will cover a distance of 100 km in one hour during the first phase. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
During the journey, 25 stations are being prepared from Delhi to Meerut. The train will stop for 30 seconds at every station and will be available every 5-10 minutes. Credit: PTI Photo
There is an adjustable chair in the train along with special arrangements made for the passengers who are standing during the trip. The train has all the facilities such as WiFi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, system for interaction with the train driver, dynamic route map, infotainment system, etc. Credit: PTI Photo
These semi high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy-efficient, and designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for a premium passenger experience for commuters, including those who are differently-abled. Credit: Twitter/@Alstom
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 facts his true fans should know
Son of ace Telugu TV director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, Vijay was always inclined towards showbiz and showed his interest in creative fields. However, he followed his passion after completing his higher studies. He joined the theatre group Sutradhar in Hyderabad which paved the way for a career in acting. Here's 9 fans his true fans should know.
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 facts his true fans should know
Son of ace Telugu TV director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, Vijay was always inclined towards showbiz and showed his interest in creative fields. However, he followed his passion after completing his higher studies. He joined the theatre group Sutradhar in Hyderabad which paved the way for a career in acting. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
In 2016, his film ‘Pelli Choopulu’ bagged the National Film Award for the best feature film. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Superseding Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda became the first Telugu actor to surpass the magical mark of 5 million followers on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Vijay became an overnight sensation with the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. To get into the skin of the character, he tried smoking and drinking and got addicted to them. It took a while for him to get out of the habit. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Vijay, who got the Filmfare Award for his impressive acting in Arjun Reddy, sold the award at an auction for Rs 25 lakh. He donated the amount to the CM's relief fund and said that the award is not that important but the appreciation by the audience is worthy enough. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Vijay is one of the stars who is known for his impeccable fashion sense. He turned entrepreneur by starting his own clothing line 'Rowdy Wear.' Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Apart from acting, he has tried singing and crooned the song ‘What the Life’ for the film ‘Geetha Govindam'. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Vijay Devarakonda, partnering with Asian Cinemas, co-owns a multiplex 'Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas' (AVD) in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
Actor Vijay Deverakonda also conceptualised a non-profit organisation 'The Deverakonda Foundation' in April 2019. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
In Pics | Here's how stars celebrated Mother's Day 2022
On the occasion of Mother's Day, several celebrities flooded the social media platforms by pouring out their love for their mothers. Here we list some celebrities who shared their love and affection for their mothers.
In Pics| Here's how stars celebrated Mother's Day 2022
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu shared beautiful pictures of his wife, mother and children on Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Ram Charan delighted his massive fanbase with adorable snaps from his personal album on Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/alwaysramcharan
Priyanka Chopra shared the very first glimpse of their daughter, Malti Maria Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
On the occasion of Mother's Day, the new mommy in town Kajal Aggarwal treated fans by sharing her son Neil's first picture on social media. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Alia Bhatt too registered her participation as she shared an adorable picture of her 'beautiful mothers'.Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Making the day more special, Kareena shared an adorable picture with her mother Babita and sister Karisma. Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Measuring the dimensions of her life, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day shared the pictures of the length and breadth of her life. Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming note in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia. Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar
Katrina Kaif posed adorable pictures with her 'mothers' marking the special occasion. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Preity Zinta celebrated this year's Mother’s Day with her twins as she dropped a beautiful picture with them and her mother. Credit: Instagram/realpz
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her daughter Vamika to mark the special occasion of Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note with a throwback picture for her late mother and actor Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/janhvikapoor
Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures with her mom, Amrita Singh on Mother's Day. Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95
News in Pics, May 9: Best photos from around world
Bono (C) (Paul David Hewson), activist and front man of the Irish rock band U2 inspects the damage to a residential area in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
This picture taken on May 8, 2022 shows an aerial view of buffaloes walking on the shores of the Shatt al-Arab waterway north of Iraq's southern city of Basra. Credit: AFP Photo
Enraged crowd loot a truck transporting cooking gas cylinders in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
A vendor (L) sells ice to a customer on a hot summer day in an alley in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
n aerial view of runners taking part in the Nairobi marathon as they run along the new expressway that was flagged off by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, as an inaugural annual event in Nairobi. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees with their tongues pierced with tridents take part in a procession to honour the Hindu goddess Mariamman in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker sits in the cleared out remains of a stairwell at a site near the remains of al-Shuruq tower in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood, which was levelled by Israeli strikes during the 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel. Credit: AFP Photo