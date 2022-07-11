Sri Lanka's colonial-era presidential palace has embodied state authority for more than 200 years, but after taking it over by the protestors the palace has become a picnic spot. From playing carroms, cards, swimming in the pool to washing clothes, cooking food and resting on Presidential palace beds, the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and OM Ranil Wickremesinghe has become a picnic spot as thousands of men, women and children stormed the mansion amid the political unrest in Sri Lanka.