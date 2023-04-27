Protesting wrestlers turn Jantar Mantar into training area
Ace Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other youngsters converted the protesting site Jantar Mantar into their training centre, amid their continuous protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Protesting wrestlers turn Jantar Mantar into training area
Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the protest area donned the look of a training centre as the wrestlers were seen carrying out their daily fitness routine like stretching, running and workout. Credit: PTI Photo
On Day 4 of the protest, the grapplers were seen working out. Vinesh was training with Sangita Phogat, whereas Sakshi was helped by her husband Satyawart Kadian, the Arjuna awardee wrestler. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat exercises near Jantar Mantar during a protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vinesh Phogat has been one of the leading faces in the protest. Credit: PTI Photo
They all looked tired but their passion for sports was evident despite sleepless nights. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangita Phogat during a training session near Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestler Bajrang Punia and others during a training session near Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may be needed to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wrestlers rest under mosquito nets following a night-stay at Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and others have dinner during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others participate in a candle march during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
