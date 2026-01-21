Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

‘Uttarayana’ to debut with star-studded art fest at Mysuru's JCAC from Jan 23

Unique workshops for homemakers, kids; visual arts, literary sessions to add flavour to fest
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 03:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 03:06 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us