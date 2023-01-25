Republic Day 2023: Famous places across India illuminated
Famous places across the country were illuminated in the colours of the national flag to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day.
- 1 /10
R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolor
- 2 /10
NDMC Convention Centre illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Mumbai's CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
The Supreme Court of India is illuminated in the colours of national flag on the Republic Day's eve, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Raisina Hills illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Mantralaya building lit up with tricolour on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@dayakamPR
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' opened to massive celebrations, bringing back days of hooting, whistling and dancing in the aisles, in packed single and multi screen theatres across the country. Fans of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham celebrate as they thronged in large numbers to single screen theatres and multiplexes to watch the movie at a cinema hall. Take a look at the pictures.
- 1 /11
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
- 2 /11
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' released today and his fans left no stone untured to make it a grand success. Fans accross the nation celebrated the release in grand manner, bringing back the movie madness in theatres. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Fans of SRK pose outside a cinema hall as they arrive to watch 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Large number of SRK fans wait to enter the multiplex to watch his comeback movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan play dhols as they celerbate the release of his movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
A young SRK fan poses in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' outside a cinema hall in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Club members shout slogans outside a theatre during the first day first show of Bollywood movie Pathaan, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Police keep a strict vigil outside a theatre on the first day show of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan', in Karad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan carry out a procession to celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
SRK fans stand in a queue as they wait to watch the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' at a cinema hall in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Stay away from get-rich-quick types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lime-green. Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be a level of light-heartedness. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Do not react too harshly when dealing with partners. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don’t be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don’t reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 1
- 13 /13
Pisces | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pathaan: Interesting facts about SRK's comeback movie
As Shah Rukh Khan's action film Pathaan hits the theatres today January 25, here we list some fun facts about the movie that every SRK fan should know.
- 1 /11
'Pathaan': Interesting facts about SRK's comeback movie Credit: Special Arrangement
- 2 /11
Bollywood film 'Pathaan' is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after five years since 'Zero' 2018. Apparently this is the longest time SRK has been away from the big screen for the last four years. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Shah Rukh Khan has a long association with Yash Raj Films and this is his ninth film with YRF. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actress that filmmaker Siddharth Anand has repeated in his films. Earlier, Deepika was seen in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' in 2008. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Not many know that the fighting scenes in the spy universe are inspired from WWE wrestling moves. SRK's kick was taken from Shawn Michaels 'Sweet Chin Music' while John Abraham's punch was taken from Roman Reigns 'Superman Punch'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
SRK's Pathaan is the first Indian movie to be filmed with IMAX cameras. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pair is always 100% successful at the box office and everyone has pinned hope that 'Pathaan' will continue their winning streak. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
'Pathaan' is YRF's 4th spy universe franchise after Ek Tha 'Tiger' (2012), 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'War' (2019). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
'Pathaan' is made on a grand scale with 40+ lavishly overseas, one of the expensive Bollywood films ever to be made. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
The stunts has been choreographed by Casey O'Neill who has worked as Stunt Coordinator on Hollywood film 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
'Besharam Rang' song from the movie crossed a whopping 100 million views in just 10 days. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota on January 24. Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran and a beanie, Matondkar was seen interacting with Gandhi as they marched along.
- 1 /7
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
- 2 /7
Bollywood actress turned politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) member Urmila Matondkar joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 24. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 3 /7
Urmila made her presence felt in the Yatra despite having distanced herself from the Congress party in 2019 citing 'petty in-house politics'. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 4 /7
Urmila's pictures from the Bharat Jodo Yatra have gone viral on social media and are getting mixed reactions from netizens. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 5 /7
Urmila Matondar also posted a video on social media that showed her walking with Gandhi. 'Walk for Unity, Affinity, Equality and Fraternity,' she tweeted.
- 6 /7
'When stars join, the journey becomes brighter,' the grand old party tweeted in Hindi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A glimpse of Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Gandhi during the foot march as it winds its way through Nagrota in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo