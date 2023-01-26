Republic Day 2023: Rare and iconic pictures from early years of the R-Day celebrations
On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, we take everyone down memory lane and bring some rare pictures from the early years of the R-Day celebrations.
Republic Day 2023: Rare and iconic pictures from early years of the R-Day celebrations Credit: Twitter/@GujaratHistory
IPS Kiran Bedi leading the Delhi Police contingent in Republic Day Parade in 1975. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaHistorypic
A tableau depicting youth and progress during the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
The first Republic Day Parade outside 16th century Old Fort in New Delhi in 1950. Credit: Facebook/Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Large number of people watching the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
An aerial view of the Republic Day Parade taken from the top of India Gate in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@HeritageTimesIN
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
Dr Rajendra Prasad with the Guest of Honor, Queen Elizabeth II for Republic Day celebrations in 1961. Credit: Indpaedia
Dr Rajendra Prasad with Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh driving in-State after witnessing the Republic Day Parade in 1961. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad rides from Vijay Chowk with Chief Guest President Sukarno of Indonesia during the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@U_pasana
First President Dr Rajendra Prasad is seen saluting during the first Republic Day parade held on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26, 1950. Credit: @GujaratHistory
Ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with Defence Minister Baldev Singh at first Republic day parade on January 26, 1950. Credit: Twitter/@INCinHistory
King Tribhuvan of Nepal was the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@POI13
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RajivKumar1
The Indian Air Force planes flying past during the 1st Republic Day parade held at New Delhi on January 26, 1951. Credit: Twitter/@GujaratHistory
From Rs 50 crore home to Rs 2 cr car, who gifted what to K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty
Celebrity couple K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty have become the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on January 23. The duo got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The newlyweds were showered with some really expensive luxurious gifts after their wedding. Here we list some of the exquisite gifts K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty received at their wedding.
From Rs 50 crore home to Rs 2 cr car, who gifted what to K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty
Reportedly, Suniel Shetty gifted a lavish Rs 50 crore home to his daughter and son-in-law K L Rahul for their wedding. Credit: Instagram/@suniel.shetty
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gifted a swanky BMW car worth Rs 2.70 crore to his colleague and best friend K L Rahul on his wedding. Credit: AFP Photo
Bollywood superstar and Suniel Shetty's best friend, Salman Khan, gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Athiya and K L Rahul on their wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
As per media reports, Athiya's closest friend from Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor has sent a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore as a wedding gift to his 'Mubarakan' co-actor. Credit: Special Arrangement
MS Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut for India, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike worth Rs 80 lakh. Credit: AP Photo
Suniel Shetty's close friend Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya Shetty a Chopard watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, January 26, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Search giant Google's artwork to commemorate India's 74th Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
People attend a candlelight vigil at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on January 25, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Credit: Getty images via AFP
Building structure at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The pressure on landslide affected mountain area that has heavy building density on it. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Republic Day, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
In pics | A look at Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the names of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees on the eve of the country’s 74th Republic Day. Here we take a look at the famous personalities who were named for Padma Awards.
In pics | A look at Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees
Music composer MM Keeravani, whose 'Naatu Naatu' song in film 'RRR' won the Golden Globe award and got an Oscar nomination, is honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, also a composer and percussionist, was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional and distinguished service. The acclaimed musician had received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1988 and 2002, respectively. Credit: PTI Photo
Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Credit: Special Arrangement
Raveena Tandon has been conferred with Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of art. Credit: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon
Singer Vani Jairam was among those conferred with Padma Bhushan on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Veteran politician S M Krishna has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for public affairs. Krishna, led the Congress party to victory and completed the full term as the Chief Minister in Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Credit: PTI Photo
Balkrishna Doshi, an architect who helped bring modernism to his native India, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award. Credit: DH Pool Photo
India conferred Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award, to Dilip Mahalanabis for pioneering the use of ORS that saved many lives globally. Credit: Special Arrangement
Indian-American mathematician Srinivas Varadhan has been awarded with the highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan. Credit: PIB
Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy’s wife Sudha Murthy was named as one of the nine recipients of India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Towering writer S L Bhyrappa has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for literature and education. Credit: Ranju P/DH Photo
Professor Deepak Dhar has been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023. Dhar won the TWAS prize. He is an elected fellow of The World Academy of Sciences. Credit: Twitter/@aparanjape
Vedic scholar, spiritual teacher and philosopher Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, popular as Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, was honoured with Padma Bhushan under the 'Others-Spiritualism' category. Credit: Special Arrangement
Linguistics scholar Kapil Kapoor has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of literature and education. Credit: Twitter/@IIASShimla
Spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel, popularly known as Daaji, has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Credit: Twitter/@drlaxmanbjp
Kumar Mangalam Birla has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Credit: PTI Photo
Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri award in the 'Trade & Industry' category. Credit: Reuters Photo
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi visits National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Republic Day. Take a look...
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi visits National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial on January 26, 2023. Credit PTI Photo
There, he paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes. Credit: PTI Photo
The 74th Republic Day celebrations commenced with an homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. Credit: PTI Photo
After paying his tributes, PM Modi headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day parade. Credit: PTI Photo