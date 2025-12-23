Menu
VHP, Bajrang Dal members descend on Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi to protest over Hindu man's lynching

Police struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay as they tried to climb over barricades and denounced the Bangladesh government with slogans and raised banners and placards in denunciation.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 07:19 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 07:19 IST
India NewsBangladeshBajrang DalVHP

