<p>Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London has received a bomb threat, prompting aerodrome authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed here, airport sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The customer support service of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a mail bearing a bomb threat to the BA 277 flight from Heathrow to Hyderabad on Monday, they said.</p>.<p>"The flight landed safely, and a standard safety protocol was initiated. The flight has already departed for Heathrow," the sources told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others, sources added.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, two similar emails targeting Indigo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights were received by the airport, separately.</p>.<p>Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad Airport. </p>