Rest in Peace KK: 12 songs by the 'Voice of Love' that'll remain alive in our hearts and memories
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was not just a singer, but a multifaceted personality who connected with each individual with his mesmerising voice. KK brought a storm in the Indian film industry with his soulful voice which ruled everyone’s heart. KK was one of the singers who made people emotional, groove and cry with his songs. A career spanning over 25 years, KK struck the rights chords with his first album ‘Pal’ and has lent his voice to songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. While all of his songs captured love in all its forms, here we list the top 12 songs by the singer that will be etched forever in everyone’s life.
Yaaron| 'Yaaron' from his debut album Pal became an instant hit when this album was released in 1999. It's still the friendship anthem across generations.
Tadap Tadap Ke| This song featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama musical 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999 and was picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. The track is still considered one of the most iconic heartbreak songs of all time.
Ankhon Main Teri| Composed by duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, this song was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie Om Shanti Om in 2007.
Pyar Ke Pal| Needless to say, this track is nostalgia reloaded for every 90s kid, still played at every school farewell. This song remains one of the most soulful songs KK has ever produced.
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana| 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is remembered for its romantic ballads and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' was one of the favourites.
Alvida| Everyone loved KK on the vocals and this song from 'Life in a Metro' was a hit with youngsters instantly!
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai| The song 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' from Gangster featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut will take you on a trip down the memory lane
Khuda Jaane| Crooned by KK and Shilpa Rao for the film 2008 film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, 'Khuda Jaane' is one of the most popular Bollywood songs, to this day.
Dil Ibadat| This soulful rendition from 'Jannat' is a pure masterpiece
Koi Kahe, Kehta Rahe| The best trio of KK, Shaan & Shankar Mahadevan created magic with this song from the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' that will never ever fade away.
Aashayein| This song from the film 'Iqbal' has the best lyrics ever
Awarapan Banjarapan| Picturised on John Abraham and Bipasha Basu for the film 'Jism', KK made this song more profound with his deep voice.
News in Pics, June 1, 2022: Best photos from around the world
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath during his last performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata before he passed away. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists complain to police as they block the way during clashes with protestors near near Taksim square in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
A man looks at the site of a landslide in the community Jardim Montes Verdes, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Siblings Thalia (L), and Thomas Huff pay their respects at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde. Credit: AFP Photo
People spend an afternoon in Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 31, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
Aftermath of Hurricane Agatha is seen in this picture obtained from social media, in Santa Cruz Ozolotepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo/Mario Javier Reyes Palacios
A grave is pictured in front of destroyed residential buildings in Mariupol on May 31, 2022, amid the ongoing military action in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Students participate in a school walk-out and protest in front of City Hall to condemn gun violence, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 2.
Taurus: This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: You may have to make a quick decision today regarding a job offer, but make sure that you weigh all the pros and cons before you decide. Romance is beckoning – so go all-out for the roses and wine strategy. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: An unexpected junket is very exciting and the travel bug bites you. You are in the mood for a bit of travel today. Make it a business cum pleasure trip and you can achieve a lot more than you intended to. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8.
Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa, Punjab. Sidhu was shot dead on May 29 evening, a day after his security cover was trimmed by the state government.
Thousands of mourners thronged Sidhu Moosewala's residence to pay their last respects to the Punjabi singer at his funeral in Mansa, Punjab on May 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. Credit: PTI Photo
Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation. Credit: Special Arrangement
His mother gives Sidhu one last hug before the start of his funeral procession. Credit: Special Arrangement
Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban on seeing the sea of mourners. Credit: PTI Photo
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)(Amritsar) President Simranjit Singh Mann and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attend the funeral of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters and fans of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala join the funeral procession, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives of Moosewala mourn during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives carry the Punjabi singer's mortal remains for cremation during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Emotional Moosewala's father after igniting the pyre. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | 7 Cities that offer world's best coffee
Here we list the seven best coffee cities in the world where the coffee isn't just good, it's simply awesome.
1. London | A global tourist hub, London offers some of the best coffees apart from its popular tourist attractions. Eastern London boasts some of the highest concentrations of quality coffee shops and cafes with people going gaga over the flat white and cappuccino varieties. Credit: Pexels/Lina Kivaka
2. Sydney | Aussies serve some best white lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. With espresso-focused coffee shops opened nearly a decade ago, Australia is steadily gaining prominence among coffee lovers. Credit: Pexels/Jason Villanueva
3. Helsinki | Finland is the leading coffee drinker worldwide having the world's top coffee consuming nation per capita. and has plenty of great coffee shops offering freshly brewed coffee. One will find varieties of coffee shops in Helsinki that offer some incredible brews beyond everyone’s imagination. Credit: Pexels/Dmitriy Ganin
4. Reykjavík | Scandinavians have the highest coffee consumption in the world after the Dutch. Just like Finns, Scandinavians are crazy coffee lovers and offer the best quality cups. Credit: Pexels/Chevanon Photography
5. Rome | Italy's Rome offers some of the world's best cafes with a picturesque background. Rich in its culture and traditions one can find numerous spots to enjoy the city while drinking and conversing with friends. Credit: Pexels/Bianca Gasparoto
6. Singapore | Coffee is an integral part of Singaporean life and locals are highly obsessed with latte art. Amid the busy life, the city offers some amazing cafes with many of them roasting the beans on-site that offer high-quality cups of coffee that you can enjoy with your loved ones. Credit: Pexels/Juan Pablo Serrano
7. Oslo | For over 100 years, shops in Oslo, Norway, have been serving amazing coffee. If you're in the city then it is very hard for you to miss the coffee smell and it is impossible for one to avoid. Credit: Pexels/Tom Swinnen