Ridiculously expensive timepieces owned by Hardik Pandya!
Cricketer Hardik Pandya is one of the Indian celebrities who never shied away from exhibiting his super-rich lifestyle. From ridiculously expensive dresses, shoes, watches and cars, Hardik Pandya proudly owns it all. Hardik is one of the Indian celebrities who like to spend million on beautiful timepieces and is often seen flaunting them on several occasions. Here we take a look at the pictures of Hardik Pandya simply signifying his love for wristwatches. Take a look…
Hardik Pandya wearing Patek Philippe Nautilus worth 1.3 crore. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik showing off Richard Mille RM011 Ceramic NTPT Flyback Chronograph Asia Limited Edition that costs a whopping $210,000.00. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik is seen sporting a Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) worth Rs 80 lakh. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph in 18k yellow gold watch in Hardik's hand. This Rolex power watch has 36 trapeze-cut diamonds on the bezel and the dial is decorated with 243 diamonds which costs a whopping Rs 1.01 crore (excluding taxes). Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik showing off his wrist candy Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R worth Rs 1.65 crore. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik Pandya sporting a 40mm Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar in 18k white gold with a blue dial that costs a whopping $230,000.00. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik showing off a Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel watch worth 9.6 lakh. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Hardik Pandya's Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 what costs over ₹5 crore. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
This Patek Phillippe variant has red Rubies all over and costs a massive Rs 1.68 Cr. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
Philippe Nautilus 18k White Gold which costs a whopping Rs 2.7 crore. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
News in Pics, Nov 17: Best pics from around the world
Migrants clash with Polish law enforcement officers as they attempt to cross into Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Credit: AFP Photo
Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. Credit: AFP Photo
US journalist Danny Fenster (C) is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport. Fenster returns to the US after being released from prison in Myanmar after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a military court. Credit: AFP Photo
A man kneels in front of the monument in memory of the victims of the 1973 student's uprising against the US-backed military junta at the Athens' polytechnic school. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters ride along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo
Police officers stand guard in a field next to belongings during the evacuation by police forces of a camp occupied by homeless migrants in Grande-Synthe, Northern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 17, 2021
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 17, 2021
Aries | Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Saffron .| Lucky Numbers: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
A sneak peek into Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in an intimate affair on November 15. After dating each other for over a decade, the two lovebirds tied the knot at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.
A sneak peek into Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in an intimate affair on November 15. Credit: Instagram/rajkummar_rao
After dating each other for over a decade, the two lovebirds tied the knot at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. Credit: Instagram/patralekhaa
The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the first photos from their wedding. Credit: Instagram/patralekhaa
Patralekhaa looked resplendent in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. Credit: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial
While Rajkummar wore a sherwani designed by ace wedding couturier Sayasachi Mukherjee. Credit: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial
Farah Khan was one of the celebrities who graced the wedding. Credit: Instagram/farahkhankunder
It took almost 12 years for the couple to seal their relationship. Credit: Instagram/rajkummar_rao
Congratulatory messages pour in for newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa ever since they shared their wedding pictures on social media. Credit: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial
Credit: Instagram/sabyasachiofficial
BMW India unveils 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition at Rs 43.5 lakh
BMW Group India unveiled the new BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition on November 16, 2021. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant, Chennai, the limited edition is priced at Rs 43.5 lakh. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, this car is tailored to attract motorsport enthusiasts for sure.
BMW India unveils 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition at Rs 43.5 lakh
BMW Group India unveiled the new BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition on November 16, 2021. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant, Chennai, the limited edition is priced at Rs 43.5 lakh. Credit: BMW
New design elements enhance the exterior of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé to give it even more dynamic looks. Credit: BMW
The ‘M’ Performance parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. Credit: BMW
The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration. The black chrome tail pipe finishers enhance the sporty rear view of the car. Credit: BMW
The 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt add to the sporty visual appeal of the car. Credit: BMW