Cricketer Hardik Pandya is one of the Indian celebrities who never shied away from exhibiting his super-rich lifestyle. From ridiculously expensive dresses, shoes, watches and cars, Hardik Pandya proudly owns it all. Hardik is one of the Indian celebrities who like to spend million on beautiful timepieces and is often seen flaunting them on several occasions. Here we take a look at the pictures of Hardik Pandya simply signifying his love for wristwatches. Take a look…