The Central Railway (CR) has set up a 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, which it said will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails. The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway. Cuisine from various regions in India, continental and others will be available. This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well. The restaurant will operate following all existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the Government for Restaurants as of date.