Sonia Gandhi ED case: Congress workers protest across country
Several parts of the country witnessed dramatic protests by Congress workers and leaders against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
- 1 /13
Sonia Gandhi ED case: Congress workers protest across country Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /13
From MPs and MLAs to party workers, a protest was witnessed across the country against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Many Congress workers staged protests across the country to express solidarity with Gandhi and raised slogans against the central government. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
The Congress has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and called it 'political vendetta'. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Meanwhile, tight security arrangements were made outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
Amid the unrest, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
Gandhi was accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to the ED office. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Congress Seva Dal members gather at the AICC headquarters to express their solidarity with the party President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Congress Mahila Morcha members shout slogans as they gather at the AICC headquarters to express their solidarity with the party President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Congress MPs stage a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party chief Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Congress supporters take part in 'Akrosh March' in protest against summoning of party President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Congress MPs participate in a protest march at the Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party chief Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Congress MPs shout slogans as they stage a protest march at Parliament House complex in solidarity with the party chief Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Best photos from 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards released the pictures shortlisted for this year's competition and there are some absolute corkers that will have you chuckling like chihuahuas! Among the top finalists, there is a very distinguished-looking lama, a dog looking like he is about to hit the Drive Thru, and a couple of headless cats as well as all the usual laughing horses and grinning dogs. Take a look...
- 1 /27
Best photos from 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
- 2 /27
Smokin' Alpaca. Credit: Stefan Brusius/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 3 /27
Nilo's love for water. Credit: Jose Bayon/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 4 /27
I'm not full yet! Credit: Karl Goldhamer/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 5 /27
Boom Boom. Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 6 /27
Chauffeur Dog. Credit: Mehmet Aslan/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 7 /27
Purr-etty Pleeeaase! Credit: Sarah Fiona Helme/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 8 /27
OMG, what is that? Credit: Beth Noble/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 9 /27
Werewolf 2.0. Credit: Karl Goldhamer/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 10 /27
Too desperate. Credit: Kazutoshi ONO/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 11 /27
Pillow. Credit: Peter Cech/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 12 /27
Hello Penny! Credit: Holly Stranks/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 13 /27
Goofy Bun. Credit: Sarah von Keitz/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 14 /27
I'm talking to you. Credit: Stefan Brusius/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 15 /27
Mine, not yours! Credit: Lucy Sellors-Duval/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 16 /27
Dave and Dudley. Credit: Judy Nussenblatt/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 17 /27
Remember Muttley. Credit: Bernard Sim/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 18 /27
Shakin hedgehog. Credit: Alessandro Po/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 19 /27
Grandmistress Candy. Credit: Jonathan Casey/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 20 /27
Happy Horses. Credit: Radim Filipek/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 21 /27
Ukiyo-e. Credit: Kazutoshi Ono/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 22 /27
Hitching a lift! Credit: Neville Tait/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 23 /27
Dashing through the snow. Credit: Marko Jovanovic/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 24 /27
Now, how do I upload my pics? Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 25 /27
Revenge of the Tennis Ball. Credit: Christopher Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 26 /27
Oh, I do like a little scratch and tickle. Credit: Bob Moore/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
- 27 /27
Jack the Cat is stuck in the hedge. Credit: Freya Sharpe/Animal Friends Comedy Pets
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Amid the heatwave in Europe, zoo animals beat the heat with frozen treats
As brutal heatwaves grip Europe, zoo animals are being given special care to beat the heat. From spraying water to treating them with frozen fruits and icy fruit lollies, here's how animals are beating the summer heat waves.
- 1 /12
Amid the heatwave in Europe, zoo animals beat the heat with frozen treats.
- 2 /12
Sea lions are seen eating frozen fish in hot weather in Berlin Zoo, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /12
Racoons enjoying frozen treats at the Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /12
An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
A Japanese macaque is seen eating frozen fruits to cool off at the Rome zoo (Bioparco di Roma). Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
A panda bear eats a watermelon ice cream on a bamboo stick amid the heatwave at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
A zoo employee feeds a Californian sea lion with frozen fish to cool off at the Rome zoo (Bioparco di Roma) amid a rising temperature. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /12
A Lemur grabs frozen treat at the Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /12
Elephants are sprayed with water to cool them off during a hot weather in Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /12
A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /12
A brown bear eats ice treats with fruits and vegetables during hot weather as a heatwave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /12
Meerkats eat iced melon treats with beetle larvae during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 21, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Visitors watch military vehicles destroyed or burned, displayed as part of an outdoor exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment close to the Church of Three Saints (L) and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery (in back ground) in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Fireworks explode over swimmers at a water park in Xiangjiang Happy City, amid a heatwave warning in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yoff, district of Dakar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire, during a heatwave, in Bad Saarow, South-East of Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A demonstrator stands in front of a burning car during a protest against fuel prices in Santiago, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Protesters gather in front of a building belonging to the Turkish Embassy during a demonstration against a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Embera indigenous women with umbrellas and a Panamanian flag block the Panamerican highway during a protest against fuel prices in Chepo, Panama. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 2
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Peach Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4
- 7 /13
Virgo | You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You’re in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don’t spend money that you really don’t have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 3
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2