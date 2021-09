A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted on September 19 after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for 1,000 people as lava flows crept toward isolated homes on the mountainside. Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the volcanic ridge that scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.