Today's Horoscope - April 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A day to indulge yourself, gourmet food or binge on a trending TV show, even though your job is worrying you. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Family supportive. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | You'll be devoting much time to routine matters - attend to minor repairs, and complete old assignments. Any creative pursuit like writing/music/painting or any other edge your heart desires is favoured. Lucky Clour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | The day unfolds on schedule. Take advantage of positive overtures to lower your guard a little. Your creative plans meet with opposition from conservative people. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 1
Virgo | New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Double-check costs in connection with travel. You may have to re-negotiate a contract, but the deal could prove lucrative. A shopping spree indicated. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio | Your recent health problem could be a warning. Stress is building up, so a fitness plan is a necessity for you. Guard against mix-ups in plans. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Travel on the cards. Keep cool as family misunderstandings arise, and you find yourself in the middle of a difficult situation. A younger sibling could cause worry. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
